Walmart is piloting a new health clinic offering mental health and dental services, in the retail giant’s latest healthcare test

A Walmart pharmacy.

Walmart is opening a new health clinic in Dallas, Georgia next month.

The clinic will offer primary care services as well as hearing tests, vision tests, and counseling sessions, according to its website.

Walmart has been delving into the healthcare space for some time, and already offers healthcare services in a handful of locations.

Walmart is planning yet another healthcare test, as the biggest US retailer plots out its approach to a huge piece of the US economy.

Walmart is opening a new kind of health clinic in Dallas, Georgia next month, the company said. The clinic will offer primary care services, as well as hearing tests, dental exams, counseling sessions and vision tests, according to its website. The pilot clinic will be in a separate location next to one of the company’s stores, according to CNBC, which first reported on the center.

“Walmart is committed to making healthcare more affordable and accessible for customers in the communities we serve,” the company said in a statement. “The new Walmart Health center in our Dallas, Georgia, store will provide low, transparent pricing for key health services for local customers. We look forward to sharing more details when the facility opens next month.”

Walmart has been experimenting with different approaches to healthcare for years. The retailer has held wellness events and placed health check-up kiosks in thousands of stores, and also has medical clinics in a few locations.

Walmart had even opened a dentist’s office in one store, Marcus Osborne, the company’s vice president of health and wellness transformation, said in October. At the time, Osborne said the dental office was a hit, and that while providing dental services, blood pressure and weight can also be checked to give consumers more “bang for your buck.”

CNBC reported that Sean Slovenski, who worked at the health insurance company Humana, is leading the new clinic efforts.

In 2018, the retail chain teamed up with health insurers Anthem, to bring in more Medicare members to buy more over-the-counter medications and health supplies at its stores, CNN reported at the time.

In October, Walmart’s Osborne said that in the next 5 to 10 years, retail is going to transform because consumers’ demands are changing. Retailers are facing a big challenge from Amazon, which is drawing shoppers away from stores by offering convenience and low prices, and is getting into healthcare as well. He said retailers like Walmart are working to adapt to avoid the fate of Sears, which filed for bankruptcy this week.

Figuring out the right approach to healthcare is an important piece of that effort for Walmart.

“We all want to exist in 10 years,” Osborne said in October. “None of us wants to be Sears.”