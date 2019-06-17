caption Walmart is testing a new grocery service. source Reuters

Walmart is offering some customers unlimited grocery deliveries for a $98 annual fee.

The company is testing the service, called Delivery Unlimited, in Houston, Miami, Salt Lake City, and Tampa, a Walmart spokeswoman told Business Insider. TechCrunch first reported on the new service.

Walmart typically charges customers a grocery delivery fee of $7.95 to $9.95 per order.

Delivery Unlimited allows customers to avoid the per-order fee and instead pay a flat charge of $12.95 monthly or $98 annually.

The service provides a cheaper option for Walmart customers who want to order groceries for delivery more frequently than once a month.

For other customers, Walmart will continue to offer the option of paying a per-order fee.

The cost of Delivery Unlimited is competitive with other similar options, such as Shipt and Instacart, which are both $99 annually.

Amazon Prime is considerably more expensive, at $119 annually, but it offers far more than unlimited grocery deliveries. Prime also includes free delivery on millions of non-grocery items and access to Prime Video, ebooks, and more.