Walmart is rolling out unlimited grocery delivery for a $98 fee to 1,600 stores nationwide

- source
- Lucas Jackson / Reuters
- Walmart is rolling out unlimited grocery deliveries for a $98 annual fee in more than 1,600 stores.
- The service, called Delivery Unlimited, allows customers to avoid the per-order fee (which typically costs up to $9.95) and instead pay a flat charge of $12.95 monthly or $98 annually.
- Other similar services, such as Shipt and Instacart, cost $99 annually. Amazon Prime costs $119 annually.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The service will be available in more than 1,600 stores, reaching more than 50% of the US, by the end of the year, the company said Thursday.
Walmart typically charges customers a grocery delivery fee of $7.95 to $9.95 per order.
The new service, called Delivery Unlimited, allows customers to avoid the per-order fee and instead pay a flat charge of $12.95 monthly or $98 annually.
Walmart also offers free curbside pickup for online grocery orders at 3,000 stores.
Read more: Walmart is winning the race to dominate a $35 billion business
The company said it relies on more than 45,000 personal shoppers to fulfill its grocery pickup and delivery orders.
Delivery Unlimited provides a cheaper option for Walmart customers who want to order groceries for delivery more frequently than once a month.
For other customers, Walmart will continue to offer the option of paying a per-order fee.
The cost of Delivery Unlimited is competitive with other similar options, such as Shipt and Instacart, which are both $99 annually.
Amazon Prime is considerably more expensive, at $119 annually, but it offers more than unlimited grocery deliveries. Prime also includes free delivery on millions of non-grocery items and access to Prime Video, ebooks, and more.