We went shopping for home goods at Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond, and the superstore had a clear advantage

Bed Bath & Beyond is struggling. Earlier this month, the home essentials company reported a 6.6% drop in same-store sales for the first quarter.

Walmart has become a go-to destination for cheap home goods and supplies and has seen recent success in that sector online.

We visited both stores to see which was better for home-goods shopping and found that Walmart did a better job of offering the basics, though it often came without the frills. With its disorderly and overstocked shelves, we saw firsthand why Bed Bath & Beyond is in need of a turnaround.

Bed Bath & Beyond is in trouble.

After a disappointing first-quarter earnings report in June, the company laid out a plan to review its assets. Its stores have been criticized for being messy and overstocked in the past.

Walmart has seen success in its home department, especially in sales from that section online recently.

We visited Bed Bath & Beyond and Walmart stores to see which was better for home-goods shopping and saw why Bed Bath & Beyond is considering a major turnaround plan. Its store was indeed overcrowded, and the prices were not extraordinary. Walmart’s cheap selection, though simple and unadorned, was the better choice for home shopping overall.

Here’s how the two stacked up:

First, we stopped by a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey.

We walked through the massive store for a few minutes until we found the home section.

What we saw here was what we expected to find in a superstore home section. There were shelves filled with various home items that were mostly on a monochrome palette.

However, we did find a few colors that departed from the neutrals.

The low prices immediately stuck out to us here. Large signs with the deals were plastered on almost every shelf and display.

All of the essentials were here, and many of them seemed to be displayed in bulk.

We found a whole section of metal buckets and bowls that added a rustic touch to the collection.

Walmart had everything you could possibly need to stock a home, from knives …

… to blenders.

We also found some candles with religious images, all for under $2 each.

Overall, the prices were extraordinarily low.

We thought these cheap bamboo torches would be perfect for a summer barbecue.

And if you didn’t have an actual barbecue, Walmart had you covered there, too.

Most of the items in the Walmart store weren’t overwhelming in terms of color and design.

And many of the products were displayed in huge quantities.

We did find this small colorful display of patriotic goodies, though.

When it came to furniture, Walmart had huge boxes of different sets on sale.

Again, the prices were great — this three-piece bistro set was on clearance for $49.

Walmart also sold bedding, though this display for one of its sets was not too appealing.

The prices, on the other hand, were very enticing. These comfortable-looking throw pillows were a steal.

Overall, our home-goods shopping experience was typical Walmart through and through. Customers who shop here can indeed expect to “save money” and “live better.”

Next, we headed over to Bed Bath & Beyond in Manhattan’s Financial District.

Outside the store, a sign indicated that Bed Bath & Beyond would match the lower prices of certain competitors.

Walking in, we were immediately overwhelmed by the massive display of merchandise.

In some places, the shelves looked close to 15 feet tall.

There were wires protruding from the ceiling in other sections.

Right away, we stumbled upon these shatterproof glasses on sale for $2.79 each, which seemed like a pretty good deal.

We then made our way into what looked like a section of outdoor furniture. It wasn’t very organized, and the pieces seemed to be randomly thrown together.

Nearby, we found an open can of LaCroix in a lamp section.

We kept walking through the massive store and couldn’t find any discernible organizational structure. Each section had signs that indicated what category was sold there, but everything sort of looked the same.

It was easy to get lost here. But there were some notable landmarks, like this wall of toilet seats …

… as well as this corner with towels of every color.

The walking space of the store was often punctuated with a random line of shopping carts, which didn’t help with the already overcrowded feeling in the store.

And in some sections, the store was in complete disarray.

This dusty picture frame was especially unappealing.

However, the bedding section of Bed Bath & Beyond was surprisingly decent. The neat displays here were definitely nicer than that strange-looking one from Walmart.

The wedding and gift registry section was also significantly better kept than the rest of the store.

We found a large selection of hangers here, too. But while Walmart seemed to be selling them for $0.97 a pack, a 12-pack here cost almost $8.

These bags of chip clips also seemed a little pricey at $7.99 a bag.

The store was massive, so there were many different items to browse. Some, like this coffee clock ($19.99), were charming.

Others, like this selection of iHome products, seemed completely outdated and useless for the modern customer.

The store was also advertising same-day delivery anywhere in Manhattan, which rivals Walmart’s free next-day delivery to certain areas.

Overall, Bed Bath & Beyond let us down with its overcrowded and disorganized store. On top of that, its prices weren’t spectacular. By the end of our journey, it was clear why Bed Bath & Beyond needs to look for a new strategy to survive against its competitors.