Walmart is holstering a large portion of its gun business in the wake of several high profile mass shootings, including one that resulted in 22 deaths in the chain’s El Paso store.

Walmart said that it is “halving” its ammo stock, requesting that shoppers refrain from openly carrying firearms within stores, and stopping sales of handguns in Alaska.

We’ve been working to understand the many important issues arising from the horrific events in El Paso and Southaven, as well as those raised in the national discussion around gun violence. Today, we’re sharing some next steps: https://t.co/chWzGf6Amv pic.twitter.com/Ye3xjjRdrh — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) September 3, 2019

This decision comes in the wake of employee protests and intense scrutiny over the company’s firearms sales, as the public continues to grapple with the spate of mass shootings.

And, so far, a number of big names on both sides of the gun control debate have weighed in on Walmart’s decision on Twitter.

A number of big names connected with the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting took to social media to praise Walmart:

This is a HUGE step in the right direction! Walmart has been one of America’s largest seller of guns and ammunition. They are doing their part. @senatemajldr you’re up. P.S. Thank you @Walmart for your courage to do what’s right. https://t.co/5ViZTM7lCc — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) September 3, 2019

@DICKS and @Walmart are showing true leadership. Americans will be safer as a result. @senatemajldr, you need to stop looking for permission. It is time to lead. Allow the Senate to vote!!! — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 3, 2019

Thank you for showing how the the business community can take a stand for peace @Walmart https://t.co/biLqNY9Cej — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 3, 2019

Thank you, @Walmart. This is a great start. ???? News Alert ????Walmart ends all handgun ammunition sales — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 3, 2019

A number of high profile Democratic candidates in the 2020 race also lauded the decision, but also called for further action on the part of Congress:

I applaud the brave Walmart workers who called on the company to stop selling guns. This is a good step, but we still have a gun violence crisis. Mitch McConnell must stop his cowardice, stand up to the NRA and allow Congress to pass common sense gun safety legislation. https://t.co/zC0mZqKdtq — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 3, 2019

This is a good start—but it's not nearly enough. Walmart can and should do much more. And we need real gun reform, now. https://t.co/3gAZZ5ZxOK — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 3, 2019

This is a step in the right direction—and I'm grateful Walmart has taken action—but we can't rely on corporations to stop gun violence. We need universal background checks, we need red flag laws, and we need to buy back every single assault weapon. https://t.co/m8fr3qzZcx — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 3, 2019

This is an important step by Walmart, but we must go further. If we want to end our gun violence epidemic, we must start by passing universal background checks and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. It's your turn to act, Senate Republicans. https://t.co/mQvtAJgRei — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 3, 2019

On the other hand, conservative media figures bashed Walmart for its decision:

So the larger, more powerful caliber is still available. They'll virtue signal by eliminating sales of the smaller caliber (and most popular for women who own rifles chambered for this).

Good grief, Walmart. https://t.co/xtGNvowbSE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 3, 2019

Curious if Walmart will now provide armed security at all of its stores now that the company has made clear it doesn't like individuals who do their duty to carry and do their best to protect themselves. (the answer is obviously no) — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 3, 2019

Walmart is garbage and I've been saying so since "Conservative Insurgency." It is not conservative. It is part of the establishment and cares nothing for your freedom, your prosperity or your rights. Why Republicans pretend companies like it are on our side is beyond me. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 3, 2019

The National Rifle Association, in particular, tweeted out a statement saying that Walmart’s new firearms policy would send gun owners flocking to other retailers.