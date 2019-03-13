A man died while working at Disney World’s ‘Avenue of the Stars’ in Epcot Park

caption Disney World’s Epcot. source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

A Walt Disney World employee died on Tuesday.

The man fell during what officials are calling an “industrial accident” at Epcot.

There were no signs of foul play, investigators have said.

A man working at Walt Disney World died in an accident at the park on Tuesday, as Click Orlando reported.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told INSIDER that the man fell in an accident on a construction site at Walt Disney World’s Epcot Park.

Around 5:20 pm on Tuesday, officials from the local fire department and sheriff’s office arrived at the 1790 block of Avenue of the Stars, near the France Pavilion, per Click Orlando.

According to a police statement reviewed by the New York Post, the man, who has since been identified as 58-year-old George Walter Dewayne Grimes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Disney told Click Orlando that Grimes was contracted to work for the park by a third-party company called SunBelt Rentals.

Investigators have said there were no signs of foul play in what they are calling an “industrial accident.”

Last month, Disney announced that Epcot would get a major overhaul in the coming years, with a new ride inspired by “Ratatouille” and an elaborate Skyliner gondola system on the way.

A representative for Walt Disney World didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.