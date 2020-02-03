Disney showed off the first footage for its upcoming Marvel shows during the Super Bowl. Here it is.

Kirsten Acuna
Wanda is seen wearing a version of the Scarlet Witch's comic costume in the teaser featuring

Wanda is seen wearing a version of the Scarlet Witch’s comic costume in the teaser featuring “WandaVision.”
Marvel Studios
  • Disney revealed a first look at some of its upcoming Marvel shows during the Super Bowl.
  • “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “Loki,” are all among upcoming Marvel series on streaming service Disney Plus.
  • The first teaser for the shows hints at the return of “Captain America: Civil War” villain Baron Zemo and Wanda and Vision’s children from the comics.
  • “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is expected to be the first show to hit Disney Plus in August 2020.
