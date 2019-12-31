Want to age as well as Mahathir? Watch the news, read storybooks, and stand up straight, he says

The politician and medical doctor has been asked umpteen times for the secret behind his healthy body and razor-sharp mind at the grand age of 94. Reuters

With 2020 upon us, many people will undoubtedly be forming resolutions today to guide their next 365 days.

If being healthy and living well are among your wishes for the new year, why not take advice from PM Mahathir Mohamad?

The politician and medical doctor has been asked umpteen times at interviews about the secret behind his healthy body and razor-sharp mind at the grand age of 94.

In a column penned for the New Straits Times on Dec 14, the nonagenarian attributed his long life to self-discipline.

He wrote: “I have been asked repeatedly regarding my ability to function at this late age… I hope that this little article can explain why the signs of ageing can be reduced. This is not a scientific study, but they are just the impressions I get as I age.”

“Certainly, many things are within our control and we should do our best to control ourselves so that we stay healthy and probably live to a ripe old age.”

In his piece, Mahathir touched on topics he had spoken about previously, such as eating controlled portions, avoiding carbohydrates, sugar, and oily dishes, staying active, and avoiding sitting, lying down, or sleeping too much.

He also touched on fresh topics, such as keeping the mind active and maintaining good posture to fight ageing.

Mahathir: ‘Be active, talk, read and write, solve problems, argue and debate’

Mahathir – who holds the world record as the oldest Prime Minister alive – advised people to keep their minds active by reading storybooks and newspapers every day.

“Reading storybooks… helps the memory and the ability to frame sentences. You will remember words which you have read again and again more easily,” the PM said.

He added: “Reading newspapers every day also helps to keep the mind active and improves the capacity to form words and phrases… When talking or making speeches, memory of words and phrases and the alternatives would spring to mind easily.”

“If one does not read books, or one seldom reads, the words do not come spontaneously when talking or making a speech. Special words in specific subjects (for example, scientific words, or words used in economics) will be hard to remember when speaking.”

Mahathir cautioned that failing to keep an active mind would result in forgetfulness or dementia.

“It is normal for an old person to remember incidents in the past than recent incidents. But even this can be improved with reading and talking.”

“Be active, talk, read and write, solve problems, argue and debate,” he said. “People who do these things will retain much of the functions of the brain, even as they age.”

The secret to good posture? Stand ‘like a military officer’

Apart from revealing the secret to his sharp mind, Mahathir also shared a simple hack to achieving his enviable posture: stand up straight.

The doctor attributed poor posture in old age (including a hunched back) to the softening of spinal vertebrae. This causes the backbone to collapse into a wedge shape, causing the body to bend forward, he said.

This could easily be mitigated by consciously sitting or standing upright, he added.

“At all times, stand upright like a military officer,” Mahathir wrote. “A good way is to stand with the back against a wall. Five parts of the body must touch the wall: namely the heels, calves, buttocks, scapula and occiput (back of the head).

“If you can do this, then you are standing up straight. Try to maintain this position when you are standing up anywhere, anytime… This deliberate straightening of the spinal column strengthens the bones and prevents them from collapsing.”

The PM also suggested horse riding, which requires the rider to sit upright in the saddle to avoid getting a backache.

“At all times I try to stand or sit upright. I have never eaten much, even when the food tasted good. I try to get enough sleep,” he summarised. “I train myself to be quite disciplined, controlling my feelings, especially in the presence of people.”

The premier also suggested several personal hygiene tips for elderly people, such as regular tooth brushing and flossing, scratching the scalp during a hot bath to slow balding, and avoiding long daytime naps.

