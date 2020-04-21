A social network for cancer patients has seen a jump in users since lockdown began. The founder explains how having gone through treatment can help in times of isolation.

caption People who have been through cancer treatment are all too familiar with isolation. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

War on Cancer is a social network for anyone affected by cancer – including people who have been diagnosed, their family, and their friends.

Founder Fabian Bolin told Insider the app saw a big increase in monthly active usage in both February and March, which may well be a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said they normally see a spike during sensitive periods, such as the holiday season in December, as bonding with people going through the same thing makes us feel less alone.

People going through cancer treatment are in the high risk group for coronavirus due to immunosuppression, but the strength and tools they build up to deal with loneliness and isolation can be useful to them right now.

Everyone can learn from what he and other cancer survivors have been through, Bolin said.

It’s a scary time for people with underlying health issues or a suppressed immune system, as they are constantly being told they are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus.

People going through cancer treatment are probably worried right now, Fabian Bolin, the founder of War on Cancer, told Insider, because they fall into this category. But they also might have some of the mental tools to be able to better cope with the loneliness and isolation of lockdown.

War on Cancer, a social network for anyone affected by cancer, was set up by Bolin when he found out he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015. He realized the diagnosis had a massive impact on his mental health and it was hard to talk to his close friends and family about it. Sometimes he just wanted to go for a beer and feel normal without any cancer talk, he said, but nearly every interaction was tainted with coddling and sympathy.

War on Cancer has seen a spike in monthly active usage over the last couple of months since global lockdowns began. This generally happens during sensitive periods, such as festive holidays in December, Bolin said.

“Our goal is to provide a safe space for cancer patients, survivors, and loved ones, so naturally we are especially keen to support our users during this global pandemic,” he said. “At times of global crisis, we, as people, naturally turn to larger platforms. We are all experiencing the same thing, so there is unity in these spaces.”

Isolation is all too familiar to cancer survivors

When the world goes back to “normal,” he said, many people with chronic illnesses will probably still be surviving alone and feeling detached from the world.

“Isolation and loneliness is something you’re forced to deal with a lot,” said Bolin. “Cancer can feel isolating, and self-isolation is incredibly difficult for anyone – whether they’re a cancer patient or not.”

Anyone who is struggling with the adjustment to lockdown life could benefit from what Bolin and many other cancer survivors have learned while going through treatment.

First of all, don’t underestimate the importance of exercise, Bolin said. All exercise, even if it’s just a walk up and down the stairs or some bicep curls with tins of beans, releases endorphins.

“I found that walking helped me feel better,” he said. “[It] gave me a more positive outlook.”

Meditation and yoga are also valuable ways of learning to control your own thoughts and limit over-thinking.

“Our minds can get out of control when we are cooped up inside, and we may find ourselves constantly worrying or over-analyzing,” Bolin said. “Training our brain through mindfulness is a good way of preparing for that.”

‘Revisit the long lost art of talking on the phone with people’

Sticking to a routine is also vital, he said, such as showering and sitting down at a desk to work, rather than staying in bed. Also try to stamp out the temptation of turning to junk food.

“Healthy eating helps us to feel better, and making bad food choices that we later regret can bring us down,” he said. “So it’s best to avoid that.”

Finally, Bolin said he learned to “revisit the long lost art of talking on the phone with people” when he was ill.

“Pick up your phone, call someone, and have a conversation,” he said. “Speaking to someone is important in terms of feeling a sense of closeness with other people.”

As well as old friends and family members, you can also take the opportunity to make deeper connections with new friends, he said, whether you’ve met them online, through support groups, or in that Zoom exercise class.

War on Cancer has been sending out coronavirus advice over email to keep users updated and help them find resources, Bolin said. It’s a scary time both for cancer survivors and for their loved ones who might not be able to visit them.

“As is often the case with family members, the worries they have about loved ones going through cancer can seem endless,” he said. “Even though I’m well out of treatment, I’ve noticed an increased worry from my parents right now about my own wellbeing and safety.

“In all honesty, I’m the one who should worry about them, considering their age compared to mine.”

Cancer changes your perspective on life

If you are stressed out about a loved one who is receiving treatment, just letting them know you are there for them – even at a distance – can help them through.

“Cancer is a life experience which is difficult, harrowing and entirely unique,” he said. “Many people that are going or have gone through cancer, myself included, may find it difficult to explain what they’re going through to others or to find people who really ‘get’ the journey that cancer takes you on and the ways in which it changes your perspective on life.”

He hopes War on Cancer is a helpful resource while people have to stay away from their close ones, to get information, or just to see what their friends and family are posting about.

“War On Cancer can offer a supportive community where people understand what you’re going through, the difficulties you face and the emotions that come with them,” Bolin said.

