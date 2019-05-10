A beauty brand made for men is facing backlash for saying male skin is ‘tougher’ than women’s

caption War Paint has been widely criticized online for its advertising images, like this one. source War Paint

War Paint is a UK-based online beauty brand that sells face products and makeup applicators it says are for men.

The brand is facing backlash on Twitter, where many say the retailer is spreading “toxic masculinity” through its packaging, advertising campaigns, and “War Paint” name.

People have also called out the brand for its claims that “men need to be more cautious about what they use on their skin” than women.

Speaking to INSIDER, dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick said there are “some differences between male and female skin,” but that skin care and cosmetics do not always need to differ.

In 2019, society is arguably more accepting of men who wear makeup than ever before. But, according to some people on social media, cosmetics brand War Paint is using “toxic” tactics to reach male consumers.

The online UK-based beauty brand currently sells a range of concealing face products and makeup applicators that it says are for men, and generally uses black-and-white advertisements with muscular, tattooed models to sell its products.

The brand also claims on its website that male skin is “both thicker and oilier than women’s,” and therefore requires products that are made specifically for them. As a result, people are accusing the brand of spreading “toxic masculinity” through its marketing techniques.

Many people online have accused the brand of spreading ‘toxic masculinity’

On Twitter, people have specifically started to call out the brand’s advertisements, product packaging, and brand name – which many feel are spreading the wrong message about men who wear makeup.

???? WAR PAINT ???? in ????masculine???? black packaging so nobody thinks you’re a ????????‍♀️ girl. Specifically formulated for your ???? LEATHER TOUGH MAN SKIN ???? also, a SKULL RING ???? ???? https://t.co/XofXFRj0R5 — Samantha Ravndahl (@SsssamanthaaMUA) May 9, 2019

WAR PAINT? Why not just call it "Toxic Masculinity" — Sam Brown, Author (@SirenofBrixton) May 10, 2019

They're advertising regular shmegular concealer to men and call it "war paint" and some of y'all still wanna argue that toxic masculinity isn't a thing lmaooo https://t.co/omwlnr5W7m — ????????reema كريمة (@BayouBby) May 9, 2019

war paint: we want to help make makeup gender neutral! makeup has no gender! also war paint: makeup FOR MEN. makeup for MANLY MEN AND MANLY MENS SKIN. look at out MATTE BLACK PACKAGING. wanna know why it’s matte black? it’s because it’s makeup for MEN! men only no girls allowed — tatum sheppard (@LordTatum) May 9, 2019

Packaging & selling makeup for men calling it “war paint” is hilarious. Call it want you want, but you’re still wearing concealer my G. — S.A.I. (@Le_SavoirFaire) May 10, 2019

It makes me sad that society has made men embarrassed of doing this to the point of having to put it in black packaging and calling it “war paint” to help them feel ‘secure’. Everyone can use makeup to be glam af or to just not get “you look tired” comments at work. Let men live. https://t.co/Z8ZuxQIllj — shwe (@iamslimshwady) May 10, 2019

This whole War Paint makeup brand ad is hilarious. Dude, just admit you wanted a less girly packaging for makeup. If you’re claiming it’s the formula, then its the same as the ones already in the market. Lol the mental gymnastics on these things. — #teamdamon5ever (@twistedkit_) May 9, 2019

Representatives for War Paint argued on Twitter that men require different skin-care products than women

As criticism of the brand began to spread, War Paint responded to one person who argued that men and women’s skin is the same and therefore can benefit from the same products.

That’s probably because there’s no biological difference between men’s skin and women’s skin. It’s literally just skin. — Amy Rose ???? (@SushiRollPhan) May 8, 2019

A representative for War Paint wrote in response that “men need to be more cautious about what they use on their skin” because men’s skin is “both thicker and oilier than women’s.”

Hi Amy, male skin is actually very different to female skin. If you would like to read more you can do on our site: https://t.co/2ewuX8jmh2 pic.twitter.com/LLOzeslcFV — War Paint (@warpaintmufm) May 8, 2019

Many did not agree with the brand, and asked for more evidence to support its claims.

hi! can I ask where you found the data used here? — ✨ jake jenkins ✨ (@jake_jenks) May 8, 2019

“men need to be more cautious about what they use on their skin” … men LITERALLY use shampoo to wash their whole body and consistently have better skin than me. — natalie ⚡️#letsgocanes (@duhhhgrassi) May 9, 2019

if this is so, tell me why there’s male n female makeup artists wearing the EXACT same products ??? literally zero difference — rachel ♡ (@r4chelsanderson) May 9, 2019

Not all women have the same skin type either so there’s HELLA make up brands, but ur telling me all men have the same skin type that no other “female” brands can cover?? (In quotations cause makeup, no matter what brand, isn’t only for women!) — LordFarquad420 (@pettinglions) May 9, 2019

Speaking to INSIDER, dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick said though there are ‘some differences’ between men’s and women’s skin not all skin-care products need to be different

According to Dr. Marisa Garshick, there are “some differences between male and female skin.” For example, men can experience increased oil production, sebum content, thicker skin, dark pigmentation, and deeper facial wrinkles.

However, the dermatologist said that “this does not mean that all skin-care products and cosmetics need to be different.”

“In general, when it comes to skin care, much of it is a personal preference, and many products are designed to work for all skin types,” Dr. Garshick told INSIDER.

As far as makeup goes, Dr. Garshick believes there’s “no reason” as to why men and women should use different products.

“There is no reason that men and women can’t use the same makeup,” Dr Garshick said. “It is more about the type of makeup that is suited for your individual skin type rather than whether you are a man or a woman.”

“Many brands that are marketing a certain product to men will maintain similar formulations but change a fragrance, scent, or packaging to help drive the male consumer,” she continued. “But when it comes to skin care, many of our ingredients are essential for both men and women.”

Some people feel there is space within the beauty industry for a brand like War Paint

On Twitter, a few people said the brand could help make cosmetics more accessible for men, who might otherwise avoid beauty products.

I thought the same! They get 0 points for the indigenous erasure/appropriation, but at the very least it gives men an opening to be like "hey… maybe I can do this." — austin ???????? @ KH3 critical (@Stuxain) May 10, 2019

According to the brand’s website, its founder and CEO Danny Gray “transformed his life” through using makeup after grappling with mental health issues and body dysmorphia. War Paint partnered with the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) “to promote the freedom of talking about the burdens that men face.” The brand also donates £0.50 (approximately $0.65 USD) of every concealer it sells to the charity.

Representatives for War Paint and Danny Gray did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s requests for comment.