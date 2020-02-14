Everything we know about the massive $165 million compound Jeff Bezos reportedly just purchased, the Warner estate

source Alex Wong/Getty Images; Los Angeles County/Pictometry

Jeff Bezos is the new owner of the Warner estate, a sprawling compound in Beverly Hills that he purchased for $165 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The estate was built in 1937 by one of the founders of Warner Bros., Jack L. Warner.

It features a 13,600-square-foot mansion, two guest houses, a pool, and a tennis court.

Music and movie tycoon David Geffen was the previous owner of the estate, purchasing it in 1990 for a reported $47.5 million.

Jeff Bezos is reportedly the new owner of a piece of Hollywood history.

The Amazon CEO has purchased the home of billionaire David Geffen for $165 million, according to The Wall Street Journal, breaking a record for the most expensive home sale in California state history.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the sale.

The estate was built by Warner Bros. cofounder and president Jack L. Warner in 1937. Geffen bought the house, known as the Warner estate, in 1990 for a reported $47.5 million.

While photos of the estate are sparse, Los Angeles County has plenty of aerial views of the property that give us our best look yet at Bezos’ rumored purchase.

Jack L. Warner, the cofounder and one-time president of Warner Bros., built his estate in 1937.

Warner started constructing the property in 1926, beginning with three acres of what used to be farmland in Beverly Hills. Slowly but surely, Warner started adding parcels of adjacent land and building out the grounds of the estate, adding a golf course and two ponds.

Warner liked to throw extravagant parties that were attended by stars like Olivia de Havilland and Jimmy Stewart and moguls like Howard Hughes. An invitation to a party at the estate was apparently one of the most sought-after in Hollywood in the late 1930s and early 1940s.

Warner reportedly filled the estate with expensive art, like a portrait of his wife, Ann, painted by Salvador Dalí.

Jack Warner died in 1978, and Ann Warner owned the house until she died in 1990. That same year, music and movie tycoon David Geffen bought the whole estate, including the art, for a reported $47.5 million. The sale set a record at the time.

Geffen, who is worth an estimated $9 billion, has a multi-million-dollar real estate portfolio that includes homes in Malibu, East Hampton, and Manhattan.

Geffen is also the owner of a $590 million superyacht called the Rising Sun, where he frequently hosts fellow moguls and celebrities — including Jeff Bezos.

Bezos vacationed aboard the yacht last summer near the Balaeric Islands off the coast of Spain. He was pictured on the deck of the yacht alongside former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, model Karlie Kloss, and investor Josh Kushner.

Geffen frequently hosts high-powered celebrities on the 400-foot-plus Rising Sun. Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, and Barack and Michelle Obama have all been spotted onboard.

Now, Bezos is reportedly the new owner of the Warner estate. The Wall Street Journal reports that Bezos purchased the property for $165 million, making it the most expensive home sale in California history. No brokers were involved in the sale, according to the Journal.

Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, have reportedly been house-hunting in Los Angeles and touring mansions throughout the area for the last few weeks.

The Warner estate spans eight acres and is situated in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood of Beverly Hills.

The estate promises utmost privacy. It’s surrounded by tall hedges, blocked off by a large gate, and is completely hidden from view from the street.

The compound is home to multiple dwellings, including two guest houses and a 13,600-square-foot mansion.

The Georgian-style home has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It reportedly includes a floor that was once owned by Napoleon.

Photos shot of the interior of the estate by Architectural Digest in the early 90s show a screening room, an expansive bar, and a dining room that could easily fit 14 guests.

The grounds also include a tennis court and manicured gardens. Geffen reportedly spent $45 million renovating the property, including $20 million on landscaping alone.

There’s a large pool and what appears to be an adjacent hot tub outside one of the large guest houses.

At one point, the property also reportedly included a nine-hole golf course and a “motor court” with a garage and gas pumps, although it’s not clear if those amenities are still on the property.

