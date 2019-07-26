Sustainable denim brand Warp + Weft is expanding into affordable and comfortable underwear — here’s your first look

source Warp + Weft

Warp + Weft is primarily known for making ultra-comfortable denim under $100.

It’s launching underwear ($12-$25) as an extension of its mission of making sustainable, comfortable, and perfectly fitting clothing. It’s a surprising but successful expansion on Warp + Weft’s part.

The BII Bikini ($12) is a seamless, mid-rise, medium coverage piece with a piece of elastic lining for extra security. The VRN Boxer Brief ($25) is stretchy and so lightweight you’ll barely remember you’re wearing it.

Sustainable denim startup Warp + Weft has launched a new product, but it’s not a new jean or jacket, as you might expect.

Warp + Weft’s first non-denim collection is something everyone wears: underwear.

CEO Sarah Ahmed says that as she tested jeans on various body types, many consumers commented that they were unhappy with the underwear they wore under the jeans. They wanted the no-panty-line look without wearing a thong.

Warp + Weft answered with an underwear design that you can’t detect under jeans, or any other type of bottom or dress for that matter. It is also sustainably made and very comfortable. In July, it released a bikini brief ($12) for women in sizes XS-3XL and a boxer brief ($25) for men in sizes S-XL.

They both contain 95% Modal, made from spinning cellulose reconstituted from beech trees, and 5% spandex. This fabric construction makes the underwear breathable, stretchy, and resistant to shrinkage.

The Insider Picks team already has a number of favorite underwear brands and styles, and after trying the new underwear from Warp + Weft, we knew we have another to add to the list. Read on for our thoughts on Warp + Weft’s women’s and men’s underwear.

Review of the BII Bikini, $12, available in 6 colors:

I had a feeling I’d like Warp + Weft’s underwear after taking it out of the package and noticing that it resembled Athleta’s Incognita style from a collection of “performance underwear.” It has free cut edges, so it sticks very close to your skin and won’t add those pesky lines that become immediately obvious under thin or sensitive fabrics.

The bikini brief has a mid-rise waist and provides medium coverage over the butt, which is basically the perfect fit for casual, everyday wear. To make you feel extra secure, it has an elastic lining at the waistband, which clings onto your skin. I appreciate how it prevents the underwear from slipping down, though for aesthetic purposes, it’s not the most refined execution.

The pricing of $12 per pair is just right for its fit, construction, and comfort. It’s in line with Everlane’s underwear, but if you’re looking for more silhouettes, you might like Everlane more. It’s definitely more affordable than Tommy John’s underwear, which can feel like a true treat-yourself purchase. I wouldn’t hesitate to buy a few more of Warp + Weft’s to ensure I always have a comfortable underwear option that won’t show lines, no matter what I plan on wearing over it. – Connie Chen, reporter

I typically don’t wear bikini briefs under jeans because I hate both the look of panty lines and the feel of briefs slowly rolling upward throughout the day. But, Warp + Weft’s design has so far skirted those issues with its thin line of elastic along the waistband.

It’s never going to be as seamless as wearing a thong, but it comes much closer than other options without the elastic. In terms of feel, it’s soft and breathable and forgettable in exactly the way you’d hope underwear would be. All in all, they’re one of my new favorite pairs, whether they’re being worn under denim, a nice dress, or pajamas. – Mara Leighton, reporter

Review of the VRN Boxer Brief, $25, available in black and white:

The 95% Modal/ 5% spandex material of the VRN Boxer Brief is smooth and soft to the touch and stretchy for comfort. For me, it checked off all the boxes that make a good pair of underwear. The elastic band didn’t dig into my waist, there was no annoying size tag on the inside, and the boxer brief didn’t ride up my legs or lose shape.

Overall, the fit and quality should far exceed that of a cheap six-pack you might buy in a store, and the price reflects that. At $25 a pair, you probably won’t want to immediately replace your entire underwear drawer with them, but if you pick up one or two pairs to start, they’ll quickly become one of your favorites. – Amir Ismael, reporter

The fabric of these boxer briefs is incredibly soft to the touch, and they offer a lightweight feel that I barely noticed throughout the day. Plus, the waistband is secure but not overly tight, so everything feels safe under your trousers without leaving pressed hieroglyphics along your waistline.

I wouldn’t personally pay $25 a pair to entirely fill my underwear drawer, but after wearing the VRN Boxer Brief, I do think it’s worth buying a couple of premium undergarments that bring a smile to your face when it’s their turn at the top of the underwear stack. – Danny Bakst, content producer

Right now, Warp + Weft only has these two styles, but we’ll be on the lookout for new ones as they’re released.

In the meantime, you’ll find that the Bikini Brief and Boxer Brief are exactly what you’re looking for in the realms of comfort and sustainability.