Warren Buffett’s partner Charlie Munger is famous for his colorful commentary. Here are 12 of the Berkshire Hathaway vice-chairman’s best quotes.

Charlie Munger has been the vice chairman of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway since 1978.

Munger is renowned for making colorful comments on subjects including investing, economics, politics, finance, and life.

Here are 12 of his most brilliant quotes.

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and trusted partner, has served as the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway since 1978.

The 96-year-old is famous for his colorful comments on investing, economics, politics, life, and other topics.

Here are 12 of Munger’s best quotes:

“We’re like the captain of a ship when the worst typhoon that’s ever happened comes. We just want to get through the typhoon, and we’d rather come out of it with a whole lot of liquidity.”

Source: Wall Street Journal

“You don’t have to be brilliant, only a little bit wiser than the other guys, on average, for a long, long time.”

Source: Medium

“An idiot can diversify a portfolio, or a computer. But the whole trick of the game is to have a few times when you know something is better than average, and invest only where you have that extra knowledge. If that gets you a few opportunities, that’s enough.”

Source: Daily Journal Annual Meeting 2019

“I think that people who are professional traders that go into trading cryptocurrencies, it’s just disgusting. It’s like somebody else is trading turds and you decide, ‘I can’t be left out.'”

Source: Fortune

“It’s amazing how intelligent it is just to spend some time sitting. A lot of people are way too active.”

Source: Daily Journal Annual Meeting, 2019

“There’s a tendency to think that our present politicians are much worse than any we had in the past. But we tend to forget how awful our politicians were in the past.”

Source: Fortune

“A lot of people with high IQs are terrible investors because they’ve got terrible temperaments. And that is why we say that having a certain kind of temperament is more important than brains. You need to keep raw irrational emotion under control. You need patience and discipline and an ability to take losses and adversity without going crazy. You need an ability to not be driven crazy by extreme success.”

Source: Fortune

“My theory, Warren, is if it can’t stand a little mismanagement, it’s no business.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

“To this day, I have never taken a course anywhere, in chemistry, economics, psychology, or business.”

Source: Forbes

“Of course when people talk about common sense, they mean uncommon sense. Every time you hear that someone has common sense, it means that he has uncommon sense, and it’s much harder to have common sense than is generally thought.”

Source: Daily Journal Annual Meeting, 2019

“I think gold is a great thing to sew in to your garments if you’re a Jewish family in Vienna in 1939 but I think civilized people don’t buy gold.”

Source: CNBC

“Three rules for a career: 1) Don’t sell anything you wouldn’t buy yourself; 2) Don’t work for anyone you don’t respect and admire; and 3) Work only with people you enjoy.”

Source: CNBC