Luxury cars, private jets, and piles of cash: Warren Buffett inadvertently funded the lavish spending of a couple accused of running an $800 million ‘Ponzi-type’ scheme

caption Warren Buffett. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc

Warren Buffett may have inadvertently helped fund the lavish lifestyle of a couple as part of what the FBI calls an $800 million “Ponzi-type” scheme, according to Bloomberg.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate invested $340 million in DC Solar.

DC Solar ‘s owners Jeff and Paulette Carp off allegedly splurged millions on luxury cars, private jets, diamond jewelry, a stadium box, and a pro baseball team.

“Any allegation that there was a Ponzi scheme or anything illegal about the operation of the business is without merit,” the couple’s lawyer said,

Watch Berkshire Hathaway trade live.

Warren Buffett may have inadvertently funded the lavish lifestyle of a couple as part of what the FBI is calling an $800 million “Ponzi-type” scheme, according to Bloomberg.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate invested $340 million into Jeff and Paulette Carpoff’s company, DC Solar, according to a company filing.

The scheme allegedly involved the sale of mobile solar generators to at least a dozen investors including insurance giant Progressive, paintmaker Sherwin-Williams, and several regional banks, according to Bloomberg.

The investors typically paid $45,000 of the $150,000 price tag for each of the units up front, then claimed a $45,000 tax credit on their investment as well as tax deductions for the devices’ depreciation, Bloomberg reported.

After the FBI accused DC Solar of defrauding investors, Buffett and his team determined it was “more likely than not” that the deal’s tax benefits were invalid, so Berkshire Hathaway took a $377 million charge in the first quarter of this year.

Business Insider has contacted Berkshire Hathaway for comment. Malcolm Segal, the Carpoffs’ attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He told Bloomberg: “DC Solar Solutions was an innovative, substantial and credible solar-energy business. It manufactured thousands of mobile solar generators, which were examined and physically delivered. Any allegation that there was a Ponzi scheme or anything illegal about the operation of the business is without merit.”

Lavish spending and piles of cash

Court filings revealed the Carpoffs lavish spending during the time they ran DC Solar. A list of big-ticket purchases included:

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – $105,682

1967 Ford Mustang GT 500 Super Snake – $192,550

The Martinez Clippers, a professional baseball team – price unknown

NetJets, which sells shares in private airplanes – $19 million

Box in the Las Vegas Raiders’ new stadium in Paradise, Nevada – $783,000

Diamond jewelry and Cartier watches – $500,000

The Carpoffs also kept plenty of cash on hand, court filings showed.

When federal investigators raided their home in December, they seized almost $19,000 found in a purse, about $9,200 in a work bag, around $8,650 in one of the vehicles, and more than $40,000 in the master bedroom – including around $19,000 not in the safe – according to a court filing. At DC Solar’s headquarters, they found almost $1.7 million in the office safe, nearly $151,000 in another safe, and more than $17,000 in cash hidden under desks and other locations, the court filing showed.

Jeff Carpoff often pulled out up to $2,000 in cash at staff meetings, challenged employees to guess how much he was holding, and handed the wad to whoever made the best guess within about $50, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

As well as the tax benefits touted by DC Solar, the firm would also lease the solar generators to end-users such as telecom companies and pay back investors with the proceeds, allowing them to cover the rest of their investment and turn a profit, according to Bloomberg. However, investigators found that other investors’ money made up more than 90% of the funds claimed as lease revenue, according to court filings.

The arrangement made DC Solar “appear successful, and the leases appear legitimate, when, in reality, leasing the equipment generated little income and early investors were paid from funds contributed by later investors,” the federal complaint reads.

DC Solar didn’t have as many generators as it claimed, according to Bloomberg. The company and its contractors had built between 3,000 and 5,000 of the generators a year ago – well below the 12,000 supposedly in use, Bloomberg reported. It also exaggerated the number of generators deployed by having employees drop GPS devices in various spots where there weren’t any generators, Bloomberg said, citing government filings.