Here are Warren Buffett’s biggest investments

- source
- Getty Images / Michael Buckner
- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway on Thursday disclosed its holdings of publicly traded companies at the end of the fourth quarter.
- Berkshire cut its stake in Apple during the quarter, but the stock was still the firm’s biggest holding.
- The firm also boosted its stake in JPMorgan.
- Below are Berkshire’s most valuable investments at the end of the fourth quarter, in ascending order of the market value of its positions.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway just disclosed its holdings of publicly traded companies in the fourth quarter.
By looking at its public disclosures, mandated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, investors can enjoy a window into its activities during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway’s positions may have changed after the end of the quarter.
During the three months ended December 31, Berkshire cut its stake in Apple as the tech giant got bogged down amid waning iPhone demand. But Apple was still the firm’s biggest holding at the end of the quarter, representing 22% of disclosed assets.
The firm also boosted its stake in JPMorgan, a stock it loaded up big in the third quarter. The billionaire has a good relationship with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Buffett also said in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he regretted not investing in JPMorgan earlier.
The list below, based on Bloomberg data, shows Berkshire’s biggest investments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, in ascending order of the market value of its holdings. The list includes Berkshire’s position changes disclosed in the most recent 13F regulatory filing.
Delta Air Lines
- source
- MI
Ticker: DAL
Sector: Transportation
Market Value: $3.27 billion
Position as of Q4: 65.5 million shares
Q4 Position Change: Unchanged
Source: Bloomberg
Moody’s
- source
- MI
Ticker: MCO
Sector: Services
Market Value: $3.46 billion
Position as of Q4: 24.7 million shares
Q4 Position Change: Unchanged
Source: Bloomberg
Bank of New York Mellon
- source
- MI
Ticker: BK
Sector: Financial
Market Value: $3.8 billion
Position as of Q4: 80.9 million shares
Q4 Position Change: +3.1 million shares
Source: Bloomberg
JPMorgan
- source
- MI
Ticker: JPM
Sector: Financial
Market Value: $4.89 billion
Position as of Q4: 50.1 million shares
Q4 Position Change: +14.5 million shares
Source: Bloomberg
US Bancorp
- source
- MI
Ticker: USB
Sector: Financial
Market Value: $5.91 billion
Position as of Q4: 129.3 million shares
Q4 Position Change: +4.4 million shares
Source: Bloomberg
American Express
- source
- MI
Ticker: AXP
Sector: Financial
Market Value: $14.45 billion
Position as of Q4: 151.6 million shares
Q4 Position Change: Unchanged
Source: Bloomberg
Coca Cola
- source
- MI
Ticker: KO
Sector: Consumer Goods
Market Value: $18.94 billion
Position as of Q4: 400 million shares
Q4 Position Change: Unchanged
Source: Bloomberg
Wells Fargo
- source
- MI
Ticker: WFC
Sector: Financial
Market Value: $19.67 billion
Position as of Q4: 426.8 million shares
Q4 Position Change: -15.6 million shares
Source: Bloomberg
Bank of America
- source
- MI
Ticker: BAC
Sector: Financial
Market Value: $22.08 billion
Position as of Q4: 896.2 million shares
Q4 Position Change: +18.9 million shares
Source: Bloomberg
Apple
- source
- MI
Ticker: AAPL
Sector: Technology
Market Value: $39.37 billion
Position as of Q4: 249.6 million shares
Q4 Position Change: -2.9 million shares
Source: Bloomberg
SEE ALSO
- source
- Paul Morigi/Getty