Here are Warren Buffett’s biggest investments

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway on Thursday disclosed its holdings of publicly traded companies at the end of the fourth quarter.

Berkshire cut its stake in Apple during the quarter, but the stock was still the firm’s biggest holding.

The firm also boosted its stake in JPMorgan.

Below are Berkshire’s most valuable investments at the end of the fourth quarter, in ascending order of the market value of its positions.

During the three months ended December 31, Berkshire cut its stake in Apple as the tech giant got bogged down amid waning iPhone demand. But Apple was still the firm’s biggest holding at the end of the quarter, representing 22% of disclosed assets.

The firm also boosted its stake in JPMorgan, a stock it loaded up big in the third quarter. The billionaire has a good relationship with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Buffett also said in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he regretted not investing in JPMorgan earlier.

The list below, based on Bloomberg data, shows Berkshire’s biggest investments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, in ascending order of the market value of its holdings. The list includes Berkshire’s position changes disclosed in the most recent 13F regulatory filing.

Delta Air Lines

Ticker: DAL

Sector: Transportation

Market Value: $3.27 billion

Position as of Q4: 65.5 million shares

Q4 Position Change: Unchanged

Moody’s

Ticker: MCO

Sector: Services

Market Value: $3.46 billion

Position as of Q4: 24.7 million shares

Q4 Position Change: Unchanged

Bank of New York Mellon

Ticker: BK

Sector: Financial

Market Value: $3.8 billion

Position as of Q4: 80.9 million shares

Q4 Position Change: +3.1 million shares

JPMorgan

Ticker: JPM

Sector: Financial

Market Value: $4.89 billion

Position as of Q4: 50.1 million shares

Q4 Position Change: +14.5 million shares

US Bancorp

Ticker: USB

Sector: Financial

Market Value: $5.91 billion

Position as of Q4: 129.3 million shares

Q4 Position Change: +4.4 million shares

American Express

Ticker: AXP

Sector: Financial

Market Value: $14.45 billion

Position as of Q4: 151.6 million shares

Q4 Position Change: Unchanged

Coca Cola

Ticker: KO

Sector: Consumer Goods

Market Value: $18.94 billion

Position as of Q4: 400 million shares

Q4 Position Change: Unchanged

Wells Fargo

Ticker: WFC

Sector: Financial

Market Value: $19.67 billion

Position as of Q4: 426.8 million shares

Q4 Position Change: -15.6 million shares

Bank of America

Ticker: BAC

Sector: Financial

Market Value: $22.08 billion

Position as of Q4: 896.2 million shares

Q4 Position Change: +18.9 million shares

Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Sector: Technology

Market Value: $39.37 billion

Position as of Q4: 249.6 million shares

Q4 Position Change: -2.9 million shares

