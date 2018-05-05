‘It didn’t produce anything:’ Warren Buffett uses $10,000 to demonstrate why buying gold is much worse than buying stocks

caption Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett source Bill Pugliano/Getty

At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting 2018 on Saturday, Warren Buffett compared $10,000 invested in gold and stocks in 1942 to demonstrate why he’s always been bullish on buying the latter.

Warren Buffett has been a strong advocate of investing in the stock market over the years.

He’s had great success, to say the least. But at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting on Saturday, he compared stocks to gold in a way that drove his point home even more.

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO opened the meeting with a story on his first investment, to set the stage for attendees on how they should approach investing. If, like Buffett, you were making your first investment in 1942, “all you had to do was figure that America was going to do well over time,” he said. He added: “You basically had to make one investment decision.”

The ideal investment for Buffett, then, was on American businesses through the stock market. That’s in spite of all the doom and gloom of World War II that would have driven many investors into gold – a tangible, safe-haven asset.

But Buffett provided the numbers to show that stocks, not gold, are likely to be more profitable over time.

After asking the audience to guess, Buffett revealed that $10,000 invested in an S&P 500 index fund in 1942 (there were none at the time, he noted) would be worth $51 million today.

However, $10,000 invested in gold would be approximately $400,000.

“In other words, for every dollar you could have made in American business, you’d have less than a penny of gain by buying into a store of value which people tell you to run to every time you get scared by the headlines,” Buffett said.

