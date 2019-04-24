Warren Buffett shoots down report that Berkshire Hathaway will acquire embattled California utility PG&E

By
Arjun Reddy, Business Insider US
-

  • Warren Buffett denied a report that Berkshire Hathaway is in talks to acquire the California utility PG&E, according to CNBC.
  • PG&E soared as much as 25% in pre-market trading Wednesday after SparkSpread reported that Berkshire Hathaway was in talks to the embattled California utility.
  • PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January given its liabilities related to California wildfires.
Warren Buffett has denied that Berkshire Hathaway is in talks to acquire the embattled California utility PG&E, according to CNBC.

PG&E shares soared by as much as 25% early Wednesday after SparkSpread reported that the Warren-Buffett led company was holding talks to acquire the utility.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January as a result of its liabilities tied to California wildfires.

PCG stock chart

source
Markets Insider