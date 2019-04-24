Warren Buffett shoots down report that Berkshire Hathaway will acquire embattled California utility PG&E

Warren Buffett denied a report that Berkshire Hathaway is in talks to acquire the California utility PG&E, according to CNBC.

PG&E soared as much as 25% in pre-market trading Wednesday after SparkSpread reported that Berkshire Hathaway was in talks to the embattled California utility.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January given its liabilities related to California wildfires.

