Warren Buffett finally gave up his flip phone and got an iPhone

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is notoriously bullish on Apple – his company owns 5.6% of the company’s shares, worth tens of billions of dollars.

Despite his financial stake and personal interest in the company, Buffett is equally notorious for not using an iPhone.

Instead, he’s held on to a flip phone – until now. In a new interview, Buffett says he’s finally switch to Apple’s iPhone 11.

“My flip phone is permanently gone,” he told CNBC.

Apple’s most famous investor, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, has finally given in and gotten rid of his old flip phone.

His new phone? An iPhone, of course.

Buffett said he’s using “the latest model,” but he’s not using it to play “Fortnite” or lazily scroll through his Instagram feed.

“I don’t use all its facilities like most people – most people are living their lives around it,” he said. “I use it as a phone.”

Buffett’s phone use has been a subject of interest across the last decade as smartphones have become ubiquitous.

His company, Berkshire Hathaway, owns a 5.6% stake in Apple – worth more than $70 billion. Even though his financial interests with Apple are clear, Buffett has resisted the move to smartphones. Instead, he stuck with a Samsung-made flip phone as the world adopted smartphones.

Buffett is a billionaire many times over, worth $88.9 billion, according to Forbes, but he told CNBC that he didn’t actually have to buy his iPhone. That’s because Apple CEO Tim Cook, among other people, gifted Buffett with an iPhone.

“I’ve been given several of them, including by Tim Cook,” Buffett said.

The Apple CEO has tried to convince Buffett for years to give up his flip phone for an iPhone. “I told him I’ll personally come out to Omaha and do tech support for him,” Cook told Bloomberg TV in June 2018.

Buffett also teased a clip that will be shown at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha this May: “It will probably show me crushing with my foot my old flip phone while cozying up to the new smartphone,” he said.

