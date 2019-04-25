Warren Buffett, who is 88 and has no plans of leaving Berkshire Hathaway, says he eats McDonald’s 3 times a week and pounds Cokes because he’s not ‘bothered’ by death

caption Warren Buffett is 88-years-old and drinks soda every day. source Reuters

At 88 years old, Warren Buffett still comes to work every day and eats chicken nuggets three times a week – and he has no plans of stopping either of those.

“I’m not bothered by the thought of my death,” Buffett said in a new interview with the Financial Times. The Oracle of Omaha revealed he has no plans of retiring as Berkshire Hathaway CEO anytime soon.

Buffett’s diet also includes daily sodas, ample salt, and very few veggies.

At 88 years old, Warren Buffett is still living life to the fullest.

To Buffett, that means going to work – which he calls a “vacation every day” – and eating McDonald’s for lunch at least three times a week.

The CEO of holding company Berkshire Hathaway and the world’s third-richest man revealed his peculiar lifestyle habits in a three-hour long interview with the Financial Times. Buffett told FT he has no plans to retire; while his old age means he must wear a hearing aid and avoid driving at night, he still “jumps out of bed” to go to work.

Along with Buffett’s thrice-weekly McDonald’s chicken nuggets habit, a quarter of Buffett’s caloric intake comes from drinking Coke. “I’m not bothered by the thought of my death,” the CEO told the FT.

The Oracle of Omaha doesn’t shy away from talking about his unusual diet. Buffett eats mostly junk food and soda, with very little vegetables. Along with McDonald’s, Buffett gulps down five cans of Coca-Cola products a day, eats Dairy Queen ice cream, and munches on See’s Candies.

The CEO also uses so much salt, former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf said “it’s a snowstorm” every time Buffett uses a salt shaker.

While he has no plans to retire, Buffett spoke frankly about trusting a successor to one day run the company after he passes. Without “capitalism’s favorite grandpa” running the show, as FT put it, Buffett said he expects Berkshire Hathaway will continue to thrive due to the community he created among shareholders and employees, as well as Buffett’s insistence of not over-promising on returns.

Until that day, Buffett has no plans of quitting work (or chicken nuggets): “I have more fun here than I think any 88-year-old is having, virtually, in the world,” he said.