Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reveals $904 million Amazon stake for the first time

source Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday that it bought 483,300 shares in the first quarter, worth about $904 million.

CEO Warren Buffett told CNBC earlier this month Berkshire had been buying Amazon shares, but didn’t reveal how much.

Watch Amazon trade live.

Investors knew Berkshire Hathaway was buying up Amazon. Now they know just how much.

Warren Buffett’s conglomerate revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday that it bought 483,300 shares in the first quarter.

With Amazon’s closing price Wednesday of $1,871.15 a share, that puts the value of the stake at just over $904 million. Berkshire Hathaway’s position may have changed since the end of the first quarter.

Amazon’s stock rose modestly in late Wednesday trading.

Buffett first said earlier this month in an interview with CNBC that Berkshire was buying up Amazon, but that he wasn’t doing the purchasing himself.

“One of the fellows in the office that manage money … bought some Amazon so it will show up in the 13F,” he told the network just before the Omaha giant’s annual shareholder meeting kicked off.

Read more coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

Death, Wells Fargo, and the most ‘fun’ investment: Here are the biggest things you missed from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual gathering

Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo ‘incentivized the wrong behavior,’ and Charlie Munger says he wishes Tim Sloan was still CEO

Warren Buffett says the US won’t ‘go into socialism in 2020, or 2040, or 2060’