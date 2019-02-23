WARREN BUFFETT: Berkshire Hathaway raked in $3.8 billion in dividends last year — here’s how much our 5 biggest holdings paid

By
Jonathan Garber, Business Insider US
-

source
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc

  • Warren Buffett loves dividend paying stocks.
  • Berkshire Hathaway raked in $3.8 billion worth of dividends in 2018.
  • In his annual letter, Buffett laid out how much Berkshire was in paid in dividends by its five largest holdings.
  • Watch Berkshire Hathaway trade live.

Warren Buffett has always been a fan of companies that pay dividends.

In his annual letter released Saturday, Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway was paid $3.8 billion in dividends in 2018, a number that he expects will increase in 2019.

The conglomerate’s five largest holdings paid nearly $2.966 billion in dividends, or nearly 80% of the total.

Check them out below:

American Express

source
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Express

Ticker: AXP

Yearend Ownership: 17.9%

Dividends paid to Berkshire: $237 million

Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Yearend Ownership: 5.4%

Dividends paid to Berkshire: $745 million

Bank of America

source
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ticker: BAC

Yearend Ownership: 9.5%

Dividends paid to Berkshire: $551 million

Coca-Cola

source
Coca-cola Facebook

Ticker: KO

Yearend Ownership: 9.4%

Dividends paid to Berkshire: $624 million

Wells Fargo

caption
A banking customer uses an ATM machine at a Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco, California.
source
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Ticker: WFC

Yearend Ownership: 9.8%

Dividends paid to Berkshire: $809 million

SEE ALSO:

source
Alex Wong / Getty Images

Here are Warren Buffett’s biggest investments