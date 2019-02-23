source Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc

Warren Buffett loves dividend paying stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway raked in $3.8 billion worth of dividends in 2018.

In his annual letter, Buffett laid out how much Berkshire was in paid in dividends by its five largest holdings.

Warren Buffett has always been a fan of companies that pay dividends.

In his annual letter released Saturday, Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway was paid $3.8 billion in dividends in 2018, a number that he expects will increase in 2019.

The conglomerate’s five largest holdings paid nearly $2.966 billion in dividends, or nearly 80% of the total.

Check them out below:

American Express

Ticker: AXP

Yearend Ownership: 17.9%

Dividends paid to Berkshire: $237 million

Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Yearend Ownership: 5.4%

Dividends paid to Berkshire: $745 million

Bank of America

Ticker: BAC

Yearend Ownership: 9.5%

Dividends paid to Berkshire: $551 million

Coca-Cola

Ticker: KO

Yearend Ownership: 9.4%

Dividends paid to Berkshire: $624 million

Wells Fargo

Ticker: WFC

Yearend Ownership: 9.8%

Dividends paid to Berkshire: $809 million

