- Warren Buffett loves dividend paying stocks.
- Berkshire Hathaway raked in $3.8 billion worth of dividends in 2018.
- In his annual letter, Buffett laid out how much Berkshire was in paid in dividends by its five largest holdings.
Warren Buffett has always been a fan of companies that pay dividends.
In his annual letter released Saturday, Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway was paid $3.8 billion in dividends in 2018, a number that he expects will increase in 2019.
The conglomerate’s five largest holdings paid nearly $2.966 billion in dividends, or nearly 80% of the total.
Check them out below:
American Express
Ticker: AXP
Yearend Ownership: 17.9%
Dividends paid to Berkshire: $237 million
Apple
Ticker: AAPL
Yearend Ownership: 5.4%
Dividends paid to Berkshire: $745 million
Bank of America
Ticker: BAC
Yearend Ownership: 9.5%
Dividends paid to Berkshire: $551 million
Coca-Cola
Ticker: KO
Yearend Ownership: 9.4%
Dividends paid to Berkshire: $624 million
Wells Fargo
Ticker: WFC
Yearend Ownership: 9.8%
Dividends paid to Berkshire: $809 million
