The crypto whiz kid who postponed his $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett is working to reschedule it

The crypto whiz kid who paid $4.6 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett, only to postpone at the last minute, is working to reschedule the charity meal.

Justin Sun, the founder and CEO of Tron – the blockchain company behind the 14th largest cryptocurrency – invited several cryptocurrency executives and President Donald Trump to lunch with the legendary investor. Six of the crypto bosses have publicly accepted Sun’s invite, including eToro boss Yoni Assia and Litecoin creator Charlie Lee.

However, finding a new date for the lunch that fits everyone’s schedules has proven to be a challenge, Tron communications director Cliff Edwards told Blocktv.

“It took about two months for us to get all nine people to come to San Francisco and sit in one room for five hours with Warren Buffett,” Edwards said. “We are in the process of corralling all of those nine people again to get it back on track.”

Both Buffett’s team and the Glide Foundation, the homeless charity that received the proceeds from the lunch auction, were “pretty nice” about the delay, Edwards added. “It was a long time in the making and we sort of pulled the rug out from under them with just a few days to go, but they understood.”

Sun blamed a bout of kidney stones for his decision to delay the lunch. However, reports of Tron employees being detained in China, plus a groveling public apology by Sun on Chinese social media, fueled conspiracies that the crypto boss was in trouble with the Chinese government for excessive self-promotion.