The crypto CEO who bailed on a $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett struck a deal with Samsung to reach ‘billions of customers’

caption Tron CEO Justin Sun source Reuters

The crypto whiz kid who bailed on a $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett has struck a deal with Samsung to reach “billions of customers.”

Tron founder and CEO Justin Sun, who invited Donald Trump and a slew of crypto bosses to attend his charity meal with Berkshire Hathaway’s billionaire CEO but postponed at the last minute, announced the integration of his company’s cryptocurrency with the Samsung Blockchain Keystore last week.

The collaboration enables users of newer Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 to store Tron’s TRX tokens on their devices and use them to buy apps built on the Tron network and make in-app purchases. It also means app developers can make Tron apps on Samsung devices.

Tron is the world’s 11th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $1.3 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Sun, a protégé of Alibaba founder Jack Ma, teased the tie-up on Twitter after Samsung added him to the list of speakers at its developer conference at the end of October. He said Tron would “partner with a hundred billion USD megacorporation next week,” allowing it to distribute tokens and apps to “billions of customers.”

Bitcoin bull and former fugitive John McAfee poked fun at Sun’s habit of “announcing the announcement” last month while promoting McAfeeDex, his upcoming decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. McAfeeDex is set to integrate with the Tron blockchain on November 8.

Sun also offered to work with Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on a universal basic income program and planned to invite celebrities “at the same level as Kobe Bryant” to Nitron Summit 2020, after the former Los Angeles Lakers star was a keynote speaker at the Tron event this year.

Sun blamed a bout of kidney stones for delaying his charity lunch with Buffett, but a Bloomberg report of Chinese authorities detaining Tron employees and a groveling public apology from Sun for overhyping himself fueled conspiracies he was trouble with the Chinese government.