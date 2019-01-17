Warren Buffett might be looking to buy these 12 stocks, Wells Fargo says

source Alex Wong / Getty Images

Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has long been known as a value investor.

“Value” can be measured many different ways – from “price-to-book” to “price-to-earnings” – to gauge a stock’s valuation.

Wells Fargo published a list of 12 stocks that it says Buffett, by a handful of valuation measures, might be interested in now.

Markets Insider has listed them here, with a breakdown of the measures Wells Fargo analyzed to come up with its collection.

Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is known for many things – his fast-food-heavy diet, his philanthropy, his business acumen as one of the wealthiest people in the world, and his investing style.

Buffett has long been known as a value investor. In other words, he likes to invest in companies with underlying fundamentals he finds strong, and can hold for the long-run. He might find those qualities in Apple, since the iPhone giant is Berkshire Hathaway’s largest company holding.

His style is in contrast with growth investors, who tend to invest in companies showing signs of above-average growth, even if the stock price appears to be expensive or classic “value” metrics are high.

In a new note examining several valuation measures that Buffett might utilize, Wells Fargo came up with 12 names he might be interested in now. Here’s a breakdown of the different indicators Wells Fargo considered.

Five-year average return on equity (ROE) greater than 15%

Five-year average return on invested capital (ROIC) greater than 15%

Debt-to-equity (D/E) less than or equal to 80% of the industry average

Five-year average pretax profit margin (PM) 20% higher than the industry average

Current price-to-earning ratios (P/E) below ten-year historical and industry average P/E ratios (by consensus)

Current price-to-book value multiples (P/B) below historical and industry multiples

Current price-to-cash flow (P/CF) ratios below the industry average

And here are the 12 companies that Wells Fargo believes Buffett could target, based on these qualifications:

Altria

caption Altria shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: MO Industry: Tobacco

5-Year Average ROE: 139.8%

5-Year Average ROIC: 37.6%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 76.8% vs. 160.8%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 57.8% vs. 30.0%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 12.1 vs. 13.9

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 5.9 vs. 6.6 Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 12.5 vs. 33.4 Market Cap: $90.6 billion Source: Wells Fargo

Cboe Global Markets

caption Cboe shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: CBOE Industry: Financial exchanges

5-Year Average ROE: 61.3%

5-Year Average ROIC: 60.0%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 29.0% vs. 166.6%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 42.5% vs. 34.4%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 19.0 vs. 23.2

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 3.3 vs. 14.0 Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 20.5 vs. 20.8 Market Cap: $10.3 billion Source: Wells Fargo

CNX Midstream Partners

caption CNX Midstream Partners source Markets Insider

Ticker: CNXM Industry: Oil and gas

5-Year Average ROE: 22.0%

5-Year Average ROIC: 17.7%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 139.0% vs. 287.0%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 52.2% vs. 24.1%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 9.7 vs. 18.8

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 3.5 vs. 4.1 Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 6.4 vs. 7.3 Market Cap: $1.1 billion Source: Wells Fargo

Cognizant Technology Solutions

caption Cognizant Technology Solutions shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: CTSH Industry: Technology

5-Year Average ROE: 18.4%

5-Year Average ROIC: 16.8%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 5.7% vs. 108.2%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 18.1% vs. 8.6%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 14.9 vs. 20.9

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 3.4 vs. 4.3 Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 13.9 vs. 13.6 Market Cap: $37.4 billion Source: Wells Fargo

Micron Technology

caption Micron shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: MU Industry: Semiconductors

5-Year Average ROE: 28.4%

5-Year Average ROIC: 19.0%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 11.0% vs. 84.7%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 21.8% vs. 10.4%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 4.4 vs. 22.0

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 1.1 vs. 5.9 Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 2.1 vs. 18.2 Market Cap: $38.9 billion Source: Wells Fargo

Tapestry

caption Tapestry shares. source Markets Insider

Industry: Luxury retail

5-Year Average ROE: 20.0%

5-Year Average ROIC: 16.2%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 48.4% vs. 62.4%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 15.8% vs. 11.0%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 12.9 vs. 22.4

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 3.2 vs. 5.0 Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 9.6 vs. 13.6 Market Cap: $10.5 billion Source: Wells Fargo

Capri Holdings

caption Capri shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: CPRI Industry: Apparel

5-Year Average ROE: 38.6%

5-Year Average ROIC: 37.0%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 23.1% vs. 62.4%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 23.0% vs. 11.0%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 8.0 vs. 22.4

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 2.8 vs. 5.0 Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 6.1 vs. 13.6 Market Cap: $6.1 billion Source: Wells Fargo

Cummins

caption Cummins shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: CMI Industry: Diversified industrials

5-Year Average ROE: 19.0%

5-Year Average ROIC: 15.5%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 21.7% vs. 89.2%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 11.6% vs. 9.1%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 10.3 vs. 13.7

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 3.1 vs. 2.6 Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 10.5 vs. 19.3 Market Cap: $22.5 billion Source: Wells Fargo

EQM Midstream Partners

caption EQM Midstream Partners shares. source Markest Insider

Ticker: EQM Industry: Oil and gas

5-Year Average ROE: 29.4%

5-Year Average ROIC: 18.5%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 68.8% vs. 287.0%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 66.4% vs. 24.1%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 8.9 vs. 18.8

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 1.1 vs. 4.1 Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 3.9 vs. 7.3 Market Cap: $5.3 billion Source: Wells Fargo

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

caption Regeneron shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: REGN Sector: Pharmaceuticals 5-Year Average ROE: 21.5% 5-Year Average ROIC: 18.3% D/E versus Industry D/E: 9.0% vs. 52.0% 5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 30.8% vs. 17.8% Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 18.6 vs. 30.1 Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 5.5 vs. 5.7 Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 21.2 vs. 30.7 Market Cap: $42.6 billion Source: Wells Fargo

Urban Outfitters

caption Urban Outfitters shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: URBN Industry: Apparel

5-Year Average ROE: 15.6%

5-Year Average ROIC: 15.2%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 0.0% vs. 12.8%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 10.3% vs. 6.8%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 11.9 vs. 14.5

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 2.4 vs. 5.8 Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 8.7 vs. 8.3 Market Cap: $3.5 billion Source: Wells Fargo

Bed Bath & Beyond

caption Bed Bath & Beyond shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: BBBY Industry: Specialty retail

5-Year Average ROE: 25.4%

5-Year Average ROIC: 18.6%

D/E versus Industry D/E: 51.4% vs. 477.5%

5-year average pretax PM versus 5-year average industry PM: 10.4% vs. 6.6%

Current P/E versus Industry P/E: 7.7 vs. 14.1

Current P/B versus Industry P/B: 0.7 vs. 16.1 Current P/CF versus Industry P/CF: 2.0 vs. 8.2 Market Cap: $2.1 billion Source: Wells Fargo

