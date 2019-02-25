Warren Buffett says he’ll support Michael Bloomberg if he runs for president

caption Michael Bloomberg source REUTERS/Supri

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said Monday that he would support Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and the founder of Bloomberg LP, if he were to run for president.

Buffett made the comments on Monday morning in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Both men are among the richest people in the world.

“If Mike Bloomberg announced tomorrow that he was a candidate, I would say, ‘I’m for him,’ and I think he would be a very good president,” he said in an interview with CNBC’s Becky Quick.

“He and I disagree on some things, but I think that he knows how to run things. I think that he’s got the right goals for America, he understands people, he understands the market system, and he understands the problems of people that don’t fit well into the market system.”

Buffett, who on Saturday released his annual letter to shareholders, told CNBC that he wasn’t a Democrat through and through, though over the last three decades he’s voted for more Democrats than Republicans.

“I’m not a card-carrying Democratic, but I never have been,” Buffett said. “I’ve voted for a fair number of Republicans, I’ve given money to Republicans.”

While it’s long been rumored that Bloomberg would run for the highest US office, he told the Associated Press in early February that he would decide by the end of this month if he would enter the race. He officially registered as a Democrat – again – last October.

Bloomberg has rejected the notion that he likely wouldn’t enter the 2020 presidential race if Joe Biden, the former vice president, announced a bid.

“My decision doesn’t depend on what other people are going to do,” Bloomberg told the AP. “My decision depends on whether or not I think I can make a difference.”

In his interview with CNBC Buffett also voiced his displeasure about Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, announcing he would consider running for president in the upcoming election.

“If he ran as an independent, I think he would take votes away from any Democrat, including Bloomberg, if he were running, so I think it would be a real mistake for him to run,” Buffett said. “I think, generally, third-party candidates, they’re going to hurt one side or the other, and they’re more likely to hurt the side that they actually favor, because they’re closer to that view.”

He added: “I hope no third-party candidate runs that pulls any significant amount of votes. I mean, there will always be a couple of people that file, but I think third-party candidates can thwart, actually, the will of the people.”

