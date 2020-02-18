Here are the top stocks Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought and sold at the end of 2019

caption Warren Buffett speaks onstage during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit – Day 2 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on October 13, 2015 in Washington, DC. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway, which is led by famed value investor Warren Buffett, released on Friday SEC filings showing which company stocks it bought, sold, and held in the fourth quarter of 2019.

At the end of the year, the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio was worth roughly $248 billion, up from about $234 billion at the end of the third quarter in 2019.

Buffett wrote in a 2018 letter to shareholders that he expected Berkshire Hathaway would increase holdings in company stocks in 2019.

Here are the top stocks he bought or sold in the fourth quarter as of December 31, 2019.

“In recent years, the sensible course for us to follow has been clear: Many stocks have offered far more for our money than we could obtain by purchasing businesses in their entirety,” Buffett wrote.

Most notably, Berkshire Hathaway sold about 1.5% of its Apple shares in the fourth quarter, which amounted to about $800 million. While the amount of money seems like a lot, it’s a very small portion of Berkshire Hathaway’s investment and total portfolio, meaning the change was likely a rebalancing move.

The company also made some new purchases in the quarter using Buffett’s investment guidelines of “calculating whether a portion of an attractive business is worth more than its market price.”

Berkshire Hathaway added new positions in Kroger and Biogen, which sent shares of both companies up in early trading Tuesday. The company also increased investments in a number of stocks it previously held, while reducing its position in others.

Even though Berkshire Hathaway has increased its stock holdings in the last year, Buffett would prefer to use the record $128 billion cash pile to purchase a company instead of stock. But, the market has proved unfavorable for a Buffett-worthy acquisition as of late – his last major purchase was in 2016.

“Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects,” Buffett wrote in his 2018 shareholder letter. “We continue, nevertheless, to hope for an elephant-sized acquisition.”

Here are the top stocks that Berkshire Hathaway bought and sold as of December 31, according to SEChttps://markets.businessinsider.com/chart/oxy filings and GuruFocus data.

Bought: Kroger

source Kroger

Ticker: KR

Status in portfolio: New purchase

Total shares: 18,940,079

Source: SEC filings, GuruFocus data

Bought: Biogen

caption A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge source Reuters

Ticker: BIIB

Status in portfolio: New purchase

Total shares: 648,447

Source: SEC filings, GuruFocus data

Bought: Occidental Petroleum

caption Oil rig pumpjacks, also known as thirsty birds, extract crude from the Wilmington Field oil deposits area where Tidelands Oil Production Company, which is owned by Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy), operates near Long Beach, California July 30, 2013. Occidental Petroleum posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower oil prices in the Middle East and North Africa, where the fourth-largest U.S. oil company is considering an exit. source REUTERS/David McNew

Ticker: OXY

Status in portfolio: Added to existing position

Total shares: 18,933,054

Change in position: +154%

Source: SEC filings, GuruFocus data

Bought: Suncor Energy

source Loco Steve via Flickr

Ticker: SU

Status in portfolio: Added to existing position

Total shares: 15,019,031

Change in position: +40%

Source: SEC filings, GuruFocus data

Bought: RH

Ticker: RH

Status in portfolio: Added to existing position

Total shares: 1,708,348

Change in position: +41%

Source: SEC filings, GuruFocus data

Bought: General Motors

source Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ticker: GM

Status in portfolio: Added to existing position

Total shares: 75 million

Change in position: +4%

Source: SEC filings, GuruFocus data

Sold: Wells Fargo

caption A banking customer uses an ATM machine at a Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco, California. source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Ticker: WFC

Status in portfolio: Reduced existing position

Total shares: 323,212,918

Change in position: -15%

Source: SEC filings, GuruFocus data

Sold: Goldman Sachs

Ticker: GS

Status in portfolio: Reduced existing position

Total shares: 12,004,751

Change in position: -35%

Source: SEC filings, GuruFocus data

Sold: The Travelers Companies

source Glassdoor

Ticker: TRV

Status in portfolio: Reduced existing position

Total shares: 312,379

Change in position: -95%

Source: SEC filings, GuruFocus data

Sold: Apple

source CNBC

Ticker: AAPL

Status in portfolio: Reduced existing position

Total shares: 245,155,566

Change in position: -1.5%

Source: SEC filings, GuruFocus data

Sold: Phillips 66

source YouTube

Ticker: PSX

Status in portfolio: Reduced existing position

Total shares: 227,436

Change in position: -96%

Source: SEC filings, GuruFocus data