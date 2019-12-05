Here are Warren Buffett’s top 13 favorite stocks

Warren Buffett, the leader of Berkshire Hathaway, is a long-time value investor who looks to invest in companies that are undervalued by the market.

This year, however, Berkshire’s used some of its record $128 billion cash pile to expand equity holdings instead of buy companies.

That’s because “prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects,” Buffett wrote in his 2018 annual shareholder letter. It’s made it difficult for Buffett to finalize any acquisitions.

Here are his top 13 stock holdings according to SEC filings.

Warren Buffett, the billionaire mogul who leads Berkshire Hathaway, has been a longtime champion of value investing, which involves buying stocks or companies that are trading for less than they might be worth.

In his 2018 letter to shareholders, he wrote that he picks investments by “calculating whether a portion of an attractive business is worth more than its market price.”

But while making major acquisitions has been a focus of Berkshire Hathaway in the past, Buffett wrote that in 2019 Berkshire Hathaway would likely expand its holdings of marketable equities – which currently equal roughly $234 billion.

Buffett has a lot of resources to put into the stock market. At the end of the third quarter, the company’s earnings report showed that its cash holdings had grown to a record $128 billion, even as it repurchased $700 million of its own stock. The cash pile has grown because Buffett hasn’t bought a company since 2016.

“Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects,” he wrote. “We continue, nevertheless, to hope for an elephant-sized acquisition.”

But even less-than-elephant-sized acquisitions have stumped Buffett as of late. He recently lost out on a bid for Tech Data because he refuses to participate in bidding wars. Buffett bid $5 billion for Tech Data but wouldn’t raise his price after Apollo Management offered the company $5.14 billion.

While buying stocks as opposed to companies may present a “disappointing reality” for Buffett, his stock holdings give investors a window into what companies he sees as attractive.

Here are the top 13 holdings of Berkshire Hathaway as of third quarter-end, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, ranked by the total value of each investment.

13. Southwest Airlines

caption FILE PHOTO: Southwest commercial airliners taxied at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas source Reuters

Ticker: LUV

Berkshire holdings: 53,649,213 shares

Value: $3 billion

10. Delta Air Lines

caption A man watches as a Delta Air Lines plane lands at Los Angeles International Airport on July 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Ticker: DAL

Berkshire holdings: 70,910,456 shares

Value: $4 billion

11. Goldman Sachs

source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Ticker: GS

Berkshire holdings: 18,353,635 shares

Value: $4 billion

12. Bank of New York Mellon

source Daniel Goodman for Business Insider

Ticker: BK

Berkshire holdings: 80,937,250 shares

Value: $4 billion

9. Moody’s Corporation

caption FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York source Reuters

Ticker: MCO

Berkshire holdings: 24,669,778 shares

Value: $6 billion

8. US Bancorp

source Wikimedia Commons

Ticker: USB

Berkshire holdings: 132,459,618 shares

Value: $8 billion

7. JPMorgan Chase & Co

source Shutterstock.com

Ticker: JPM

Berkshire holdings: 59,514,932 shares

Value: $8 billion

6. Kraft Heinz Co

caption Berkshire Hathaway shareholders pose with likenesses of Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett (L) and vice-chairman Charlie Munger at the Heinz company display at the shareholder’s shopping day in Omaha, Nebraska. source Reuters/Rick Wilking

Ticker: KHC

Berkshire holdings: 325,634,818 shares

Value: $10 billion

5. American Express Company

source Courtesy of Glassdoor

Ticker: AXP

Berkshire holdings: 151,610,700 shares

Value: $18 billion

4. Wells Fargo & Co

caption A banking customer uses an ATM machine at a Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco, California. source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Ticker: WFC

Berkshire holdings: 378,369,018 shares

Value: $20 billion

3. Coca-Cola Co

Ticker: KO

Berkshire holdings: 400,000,000 shares

Value: $22 billion

2. Bank of America

source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ticker: BAC

Berkshire holdings: 947,760,000 shares

Value: $31 billion

1. Apple Inc.

caption Apple CEO Tim Cook. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

Ticker: AAPL

Berkshire holdings: 248,838,679 shares

Value: $65 billion

