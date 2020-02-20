Elizabeth Warren picks Michael Bloomberg apart over sexual harassment allegations at his media company

caption Sen. Elizabeth Warren sharply criticized Michael Bloomberg for his company making women who alleged abuse sign non-disclosure agreements. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren took on former Mayor Michael Bloomberg over his past use of non-disclosure agreements at his powerful media company at Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas.

Standing next to Bloomberg, Warren latched on to a direct line of questioning to pin the billionaire down.

“Some is how many?” Warren asked Bloomberg on the extent of his use of NDAs in cases where women employees alleged sexual harassment and assault.

Bloomberg used the agreements – commonly known as NDAs – in his business to resolve cases of sexual harassment in the workplace, drawing criticism from former employees over creating a toxic environment.

When Bloomberg tried to explain away his use of the practice in response to a question from NBC’s Hallie Jackson, Warren took the questioning directly to her rival standing next to her.

Audible groans came over the microphones in the room as Warren continued to drill down on Bloomberg.