Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders team up against John Delaney in Democratic debate’s first question on ‘Medicare for All’

Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts teamed up to defend their “Medicare for All” plans.

Moderate Democrat former Rep. John Delaney criticized Sanders’ and Warren’s plans while answering the debate’s first question.

Sanders quickly responded with two words: “You’re wrong.”

Warren told Delaney that his remarks were a regurgitation of Republican Party talking points.

“So let’s be clear about this. We are the Democrats. We are not about trying to take away healthcare from anyone,” she said.

“We should deal with the tragedy of being uninsured and give everyone healthcare as a right,” Delaney said. “But why do we got to be the party of taking something away from people?”

“That’s what they’re running on,” he added. “They’re running on telling half the country that your health insurance is illegal. It says it right in the bill.”

Warren immediately responded to Delaney, calling his remarks a regurgitation of Republican Party talking points.

“So let’s be clear about this. We are the Democrats. We are not about trying to take away healthcare from anyone,” she said. “That’s what the Republicans are trying to do. And we should stop using Republican talking points.”

