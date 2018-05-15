- source
- The Golden State Warriors ran away with Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, beating the Rockets, 119-106, in Houston.
- After the game, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal declared the series effectively over, predicting a sweep from the Warriors.
Charles Barkley and the rest “Inside the NBA” crew have never been shy about having their opinions heard, and after Monday night’s Game 1 in the Western Conference Finals, Barkley was ready to call the series over.
“I am just so depressed right now,” Barkley said, as the “Inside the NBA” crew began to break down the Warriors Game 1 dismantling of the Rockets, who lost 119-106 despite 41 points from MVP frontrunner James Harden and holding Steph Curry to just 18 points on the night.
“Go tell ’em, Chuck,” Shaquille O’Neal said in encouragement.
Barkley continued his pleas of hopelessness for the Rockets when host Ernie Johnson asked him to explain why he felt depressed. “Anybody who thinks the Rockets are going to win one game, or win this series, is an idiot,” Barkley said. “This is over, Ernie.”
“No way you’re going to beat the mighty Golden State Warriors when you got one or two guys taking all the shots,” added Shaq, referring to Harden and Chris Paul, who took 41 of the Rockets 85 field goal attempts on the night.
“They’re not going to win a game,” Barkley said assuredly. “I picked the Warriors in five. I’m taking the Warriors in three.”
You can watch the segment below.
Shaq & Chuck are even moreupset after Game 1 ðxÜ#InsideTheNBApres. by @Kia NOW on TNT!pic.twitter.com/bI0v1VpQg9
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 15, 2018
While Shaq and Charles might feel the Warriors are set to waltz into their fourth consecutive NBA Finals, there’s reason to believe the Rockets could stage a comeback, as Houston won two of the teams’ three meeting through the regular season.
Still, with the Warriors “Death Lineup” back in full force, it’s not hard to see why Barkley seems so sure of his prediction.
