There is an ‘excellent chance’ Bryce Harper will be traded on Tuesday

Olney believes there is an “excellent chance” Harper will be traded and added that’s what he would guess if he had to “bet the family farm back in Vermont.”

The Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cleveland Indians were named as teams that are expected to be in on the bidding.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, there is an “excellent chance” Harper is traded on Tuesday before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

“I think there is an excellent chance that he is going to move today, because of the direction of the Nationals lately, because of how Bryce has played this year, and because of the return they can get for him,” Olney said during an appearance on ESPN Radio’s “Golic & Wingo.”

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com was the first to report that the Nationals were open to trading Harper. Olney confirmed on ESPN’s “Get Up” that the Nationals have been in contact with other teams already and are weighing offers.

The Nationals are 15-27 over their last 42 games and have fallen to one game under .500 and 5.5 games out of the playoffs. Harper, who is eligible for free agency after the season, has struggled at the plate as his OPS is down more than 150 points from last season and he is hitting a career-low .220.

Olney cited the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cleveland Indians as the teams that are likely to be involved in the trade talks.

