Inmates in a prison with a coronavirus case say they’re not allowed basic cleaning supplies and are worried about elderly inmates

Prisoners in Washington state wrote in essays published by The Marshall Project saying they’ve been fearful for their elderly fellow inmates after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

One inmate wrote that the facilities didn’t provide effective cleaning supplies, describing a container of alcohol-free sanitizer and spray bottles with diluted bleach.

He said the inmates had been advised to protect themselves from exposure by putting socks over the communal phone receivers before making calls.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Inmates at a prison in Washington state, where a staffer recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have said cleaning chemicals are effectively “criminalized” in the facility and that they fear for their elderly fellow inmates.

The inmates, 38-year-old Christopher Blackwell and 55-year-old Arthur Longworth, wrote essays published by The Marshall Project detailing their fears about catching the virus and the new preventive measures the Monroe Correctional Complex has put in place to reduce transmission.

According to Blackwell, those measures don’t appear to be adequate. He said one of the prison’s main changes was to post signs encouraging the inmates to put their socks over the communal phone receivers before making calls.

Blackwell, who is serving a 45-year sentence for murder and robbery, noted that the signs didn’t detail where those socks should come from, and inmates can be written up if they’re caught with too many.

“My prison may be one of the first to have a known case, but we are not unique,” he wrote. “There are 2.3 million people incarcerated in the United States – something has to be done beyond dirty socks on phone receivers.”

In response to the infected staffer, prison officials have locked down certain parts of the facility, placed certain inmates under “precautionary quarantine/restricted movement,” temporarily suspended visitation, and asked certain employees to self-quarantine, according to The Seattle Times.

But Blackwell said in his essay that hygiene is a major concern for the inmates – though he noticed some inmate workers were allowed to use spray bottles with diluted bleach to clean common areas, he worried it was insufficient.

He also said the jail keeps a container of hand sanitizer taped to the wall, but it has no alcohol in it. Research has shown that to be effective, sanitizers must have an alcohol concentration greater than 60%.

“It’s just a useless substance sloshing around in a plastic pouch,” he said.

Jails and prisons across the country implementing new rules to prevent outbreaks, but it’s unclear how effective they’ll be

Longworth, who is serving life in prison without parole for murder, raised concerns about the temperature checks staff were conducting among the inmates.

He said he noticed a medical staffer didn’t switch gloves before changing the plastic sleeve on the thermometer – after the sleeve had been in Longsworth’s mouth.

“I didn’t complain or point out the imprudence of that action, as I imagine a free person would, because, like so many others in prison in the US today, I think I’ve been in here too long,” Longworth said. “In other words, I’ve come to expect to be treated this way.”

But both Blackwell and Longworth said a more pressing concern was for the welfare of their fellow inmates.

Blackwell described one friend in his 80s who had survived cancer but might not survive the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve watched Bill, who has an MBA, patiently tutor younger men through their math classes as they earn GEDs and other degrees,” he said. “He has also been a facilitator for the Alternatives to Violence Program – the impact of his kindness surely extends far beyond these prison walls.”

Inmates in jails and prisons across the country have been coping with similar issues and concerns in their facilities. There are typically 2.3 million people incarcerated in the US at any given point.

Some localities, such as Los Angeles County, have even released inmates to reduce the risk of exposure.

But other facilities haven’t gone that far, and are trying to contain potential coronavirus outbreaks in other ways.

The federal Bureau of Prisons told Insider in a statement that it had implemented its “pandemic influenza contingency plan” that included screening, testing, treatment, prevention, education, and infection control measures.

The BOP did not specify whether any federal inmates have tested positive for the virus, or whether any inmates had been tested at all.