Washington state residents are trying to recall a sheriff after he called the stay-at-home order unconstitutional and said he wouldn’t enforce it

A Washington state sheriff is facing a recall petition after he said he wouldn’t enforce the governor’s stay-at-home order, arguing it violates the Constitution.

Sheriff Adam Fortney wrote in a controversial Facebook post that “if the virus is proving to not be as lethal as we thought, maybe it’s time for a balanced and reasonable approach to safely get our economy moving again.”

Fortney requested that Snohomish County defend him from the recall petition and foot his legal expenses, but the prosecuting attorney refused, saying he interpreted Fortney’s comments as a “call to defy public health officials.”

“Put simply, your words were akin to yelling ‘fire’ in a crowded theater,” Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell wrote in a letter.

A sheriff in Washington state who criticized lockdown measures is facing a recall petition after he announced he wouldn’t enforce the governor’s stay-at-home order – and he’s barred from using taxpayer funds to defend himself.

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney wrote in an April 21 Facebook post that “the impacts of COVID-19 no longer warrant the suspension of our constitutional rights,” and questioned why small businesses and independent contractors were deemed “non-essential” while Boeing factory workers were allowed to return to work.

At the time Fortney made those comments, 45,000 people had died from confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States. As of May 5, nearly 70,000 people have died from confirmed cases.

Fortney is not the only sheriff in the state to opt not to jail people who defy the stay-at-home orders. Other law-enforcement agencies have said they were not directed to arrest or ticket people for non-compliance, and did not want to do so.

The local prosecutor accused the sheriff of essentially issuing a ‘call to defy public health officials’

A Snohomish County resident, Lori Shavlik, filed a petition to recall Fortney and remove him from office, accusing him of “malfeasance, misfeasance, or violation of oath of office” for his comments.

“Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney has intentionally undermined the public’s trust in his fellow county officers, public health officials, and State officials,” the petition reads. “He puts others at risk, including public health officials, and emergency management teams.”

In response to the petition, Fortney requested that Snohomish County defend him against a recall and foot the legal bills.

But the county’s prosecuting attorney, Adam Cornell, refused, saying he interpreted Fortney’s comments as a “call to defy public health officials” and did not deserve to be defended at the taxpayer’s expense.

“By directly or indirectly encouraging people to disobey data-driven, science-based lawful orders handed down expressly to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our health and well-being during this pandemic, your statement is fairly construed to support behavior that puts all citizens at greater risk of harm and death,” Cornell wrote in a letter.

In another Facebook post on Monday, Fortney said he “never encouraged defiance of the law,” and simply urged people to express their concerns to local and state lawmakers.

Fortney also added that his office is still not enforcing the stay-at-home order and that the governor’s office has not directly asked law enforcement agencies to enforce the order.

“While our deputies are not going around neighborhoods to arrest or cite people for being out when they shouldn’t be, we will continue to encourage voluntary compliance and help educate the public on how to keep themselves safe, their families safe, and the rest of our community safe, especially our vulnerable populations,” Fortney wrote.