Washington Attorney General accuses LuLaRoe of operating an illegal ‘pyramid scheme’ in new lawsuit

The Washington State Attorney General alleges in a new lawsuit that LuLaRoe is an illegal “pyramid scheme.”

The suit, filed Wednesday, accuses LuLaRoe of operating an “illegal pyramid,” making misleading income claims, and encouraging its consultants to focus more on recruitment than selling clothes to customers.

Business Insider reported in December that the Washington Attorney General’s office was investigating LuLaRoe.

The Washington State Attorney General has filed suit against LuLaRoe alleging that the multi-level marketing company is an illegal “pyramid scheme.”

LuLaRoe CEO Mark Stidham and president DeAnne Stidham are among the defendants named in the suit, which was filed in King County Superior Court on Wednesday.

The suit accuses LuLaRoe of operating an “illegal pyramid,” making misleading income claims, and encouraging its consultants to focus more on recruitment than selling clothes to customers.

“In sum, LuLaRoe’s business model was a pyramid scheme,” the suit states, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by Business Insider.

The company’s “marketing and sales activities, misleading income and lifestyle claims, emphasis on recruiting and inventory purchases over emphasis on sales to consumers outside the LuLaRoe organization, and inventory loading practices ensure that the primary business opportunity with LuLaRoe was through recruitment.”

Read more:LuLaRoe is facing mounting debt, layoffs, and an exodus of top sellers, and sources say the $2.3 billion legging empire could be imploding

LuLaRoe and the Stidhams did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

The Washington Attorney General is demanding that a court permanently prohibit LuLaRoe, the Stidhams, and their employees from continuing certain business practices. The suit is also asking that a court assess fines against the company for alleged violations, and seek restitution for people impacted by the company’s conduct.

Business Insider reported in December that the Washington Attorney General’s office was investigating LuLaRoe.

LuLaRoe is also facing a $63 million lawsuit from its chief supplier, Providence Industries, which alleges the clothing company has failed to pay its bills for seven months. LuLaRoe has denied the claims in the lawsuit.