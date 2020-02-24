An 86-year-old woman sank an amazing 94-foot putt during a half-time college basketball competition to win herself a $25,000 car

By
Barnaby Lane, Business Insider US
-

Mary Ann Wakefield's insane putt won her a brand new Nissan Altima.

caption
Mary Ann Wakefield’s insane putt won her a brand new Nissan Altima.
source
Twitter/Ole Miss Athletics
  • An 86-year-old woman sunk an amazing 94-foot putt during a college basketball game on Saturday to walk away with a brand new $25,000 car.
  • Mary Ann Wakefield was taking part in the “Putt for a Car Challenge” during the University of Mississippi’s defeat to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference when she putted in from the length of the court.
  • Unsurprisingly, the crowd at the 9,500 seat Pavilion arena went wild as Wakefield walked away with a 2020 Nissan Altima for her troubles.
  • Wakefield was understandably delighted, looking completely shocked before hugging the stadium announcer.
  • Watch video of the colossal putt and Wakefield’s reaction below.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.