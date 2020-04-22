A baker taught people how to make a tiny wedding cake, and it’s perfect for anyone who had to postpone their nuptials

- source
- Cakes by MK/YouTube
- New Zealand-based baker Maryam runs a baking YouTube channel called Cakes by MK.
- Maryam was recently supposed to make a wedding cake, but the booking was canceled.
- She decided to make a miniature version of the cake to enjoy with her husband, and the result is an adorable three-tiered creation that looks just like the statement dessert you’d expect to see at a wedding.
- Couples who had to postpone or cancel their weddings could try the recipe themselves to celebrate the day they were supposed to get married.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
- 14 ways to celebrate your original date if you had to postpone your wedding
- A woman tried on her wedding dress 35 years after she got married, and her husband says she ‘hasn’t changed a bit’
- A couple put a modern spin on a traditional Indian wedding with a celebration that included 6 stunning outfits and a 3-day dance party
- A couple who had to postpone their 200-guest wedding at the last minute got married on their roof, and the photos are stunning