A basketball player sunk one of the weirdest baskets of the year when he accidentally scored with his head

Jordan Mickey may have sunk the weirdest basket of the year when he accidentally scored a freak header on Wednesday for Russian team BC Khimki in the EuroLeague.

In the second quarter, Serbian point guard Stefan Marković fired the ball to Mickey, who was inside the arc but unprepared for the pace of the pass at the time.

The ball bounced of his head and ended up kissing the rim and dropping through the net to extend the Russian team’s lead over its Montenegro opponent Buducnost Podgorica to 36-24.

Watch the accidental basket here:

Just like it was drawn up ????@Jmickey_02 puts it in with his HEAD!#7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/U3dQJ3LCYm — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) November 21, 2018

The EuroLeague’s twitter account helpfully turned the critical moment into a replayable gif:

Life comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/DgMY9ASJLO — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) November 21, 2018

Mickey, a 24-year-old power forward from Texas, signed a one-year deal with the Russian team earlier in the year, after stints at the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in the NBA.

Khimki ended the EuroLeague match victorious, with an 85-69 win.