There’s a free way to watch 72 movies from Hollywood’s hottest indie film studio, including ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Moonlight’

caption “Lady Bird” (2017) source A24

72 movies from indie film studio A24 are available on Kanopy, a free streaming service that partners with public libraries and universities.

The titles include critically lauded movies like “Lady Bird,” “Moonlight,” and “The Florida Project.”

In total, the service has over 30,000 movies available to watch for free with no commercials for users with memberships to participating libraries.

You can watch the movies on platforms like Roku, or on Amazon and Apple’s smart TV devices.

A24 has emerged as Hollywood’s hottest indie film studio in recent years, releasing acclaimed hits like “Lady Bird,” “First Reformed,” “The Witch,” “Room,” “Ex Machina,” “The Florida Project,” and best picture Oscar winner “Moonlight.”

And now you can watch nearly every film from the studio’s library for free on Kanopy, a streaming service that requires just a library card from a participating library to get access to its movie catalog.

source Kanopy

According to Vulture, Kanopy has 72 of A24’s movies available on the service (almost all, with notable exceptions like this year’s “Hereditary” and “Eighth Grade”). It delivers free content, with no commercials, by partnering with public libraries and universities. It has a total of over 30,000 movies.

Kanopy is available on desktop, the Apple App Store, Google Play, Roku, and the Amazon App Store.

There are also plenty of A24 movies available on Netflix, so it’s hard to miss content from the studio.