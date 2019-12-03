A bald eagle broke into an H&R Block building in Virginia Beach, smashing a window and ‘hanging out’ inside

A bald eagle was seen “hanging out” in an H&R Block in Virginia Beach after breaking through a window of the building.

Ali Weatherton, a reporter for local news station WVEC, posted a video of the unsuspecting eagle perched on the window of the building.

“The bald eagle has been the national bird of the United States since 1782, when it was placed with outspread wings on the Great Seal of our country,” according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Bird watching enthusiasts in Virginia Beach didn’t have to make a trip to the local state park to capture views of the bald eagle – they just needed to get some tax help.

WHAT!? A bald eagle is hanging out inside H&R Block in #VirginiaBeach. It broke a large window to get in. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/O7ciyMiQPZ — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) December 2, 2019

This is the glass it broke! pic.twitter.com/hqYI2a0hva — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) December 2, 2019

Not to worry, the majestic bird was able to make its escape from the building in an equally dignified exit, which Weatherton also captured on video.

Bald eagle sightings were rare in the past, as the birds of prey were at the verge of extinction due to habitat destruction, illegal shooting, and food source contamination, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The species was protected by the endangered species list, and has since made a resurgence in population.