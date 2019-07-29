Watch Boris Johnson get booed as he arrives in Scotland to meet Nicola Sturgeon

caption A police officer patrols as Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon waits for Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne source Reuters / Russell Cheyne

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was booed after arriving in Scotland.

Johnson was in Edinburgh on Monday to meet Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The UK prime minister announced increased funding for the devolved nations.

Polls have shown that Johnson is more unpopular in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was greeted by a chorus of boos on Monday afternoon when he arrived in Edinburgh to meet with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Johnson, who was in Scotland to announce an additional £300 million in funding for Scotland and the other devolved nations, was filmed being greeted by Sturgeon while a crowd of people booed and jeered.

Boris Johnson arrives to a, erm, warm welcome at Bute House where he is meeting Nicola Sturgeon. pic.twitter.com/7AnjA1YiHl — Kieran Andrews (@KieranPAndrews) July 29, 2019

Boris Johnson’s reception at Bute House pic.twitter.com/Rhy0J4kMMF — Chris Green (@cghgreen) July 29, 2019

Polling shows that Johnson is more unpopular in Scotland than anywhere else in the United Kingdom.

A poll published last month found that would Scottish people would vote for independence from the rest of the UK in the event of Johnson become prime minister.

Business Insider revealed last month that when Johnson was the editor of The Spectator magazine, he published a poem joking about the “extermination” of the “verminous” Scottish people.

Johnson also wrote a column suggesting that Scottish people should be prevented from becoming prime minister.

For his own part, Johnson has said Brexit will “cement the union” if it “is done right.”

Before meeting Johnson on Monday, Sturgeon said that his government was driving the country towards “disaster” with its insistence on leaving the European Union without a deal on October on 31 if necessary.

“Scotland has been ignored throughout the Brexit process and it is now time for everyone who cares about the future of Scotland to come together to chart our own course and say to the Tories – stop driving our country towards disaster,” the Scottish First Minister said.

While Johnson received a hostile welcome in Scotland on Monday, a poll published today found that his Conservative party was leading in Wales, and had enjoyed a seven-point bounce since he became prime minister.

Naomi Smith, CEO of anti-Brexit group Best For Britain, said: “Boris Johnson deserves the boos.

“He values don’t chime with the Scottish people, and his attempts to force through Brexit against Scotland’s will show he doesn’t want to listen to them.

“Scotland, like a majority of the UK now, wants to stop Brexit. No one voted for the damaging and divisive Brexit championed by Johnson.”