Carlos Vela dribbles past 4 players to score outrageous goal, clapping back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s merciless trolling

caption Carlos Vela scored an early contender for MLS Goal of the Season on Monday night. source Photo by Reuters/Kelvin Kuo

Carlos Vela scored a superb solo goal on Monday as LAFC ran rampant against the San Jose Earthquakes, winning 4-0 at the Banc of California Stadium.

The Mexican forward dribbled past four opposition players before scoring a cool finish, making it 3-0 on the night.

The goal will be difficult viewing for LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who recently attacked Vela in an interview when he was asked if the former Arsenal player is better than he is.

Vela is this season’s top scorer in the MLS with 26 goals. Ibrahimovic has 20.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will tell you he is the best player in the MLS right now.

But Carlos Vela’s outrageous goal against the San Jose Earthquakes on Monday may suggest otherwise.

The Mexico international produced an early contender for the MLS goal of the season as LAFC ran rampant against the Earthquakes, winning 4-0 at the Banc of California Stadium.

Diego Rossi gave the hosts the lead after just six minutes, before Vela made it 2-0 11 minutes later from the penalty spot.

The former Arsenal forward, 29, then produced a moment of magic on the stroke of half-time, slaloming past three opposition players, including the goalkeeper, before audaciously slotting the ball into the bottom corner as the last defender slid hopelessly past him.

Watch Vela’s sensational effort here:

Vela’s brilliant solo effort will come as a bitter pill to swallow for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who recently went on the offensive against the LAFC star.

Ibrahimovic slammed Vela after ESPN asked the Swede if he was still the best player in the MLS, saying: “By far, because if [Vela’s] in his prime. How old is he? 29. And he’s playing in MLS and he’s in his prime. When I was 29 [I was in Europe]. Big difference.”

The LA Galaxy striker also told reporters “not to offend” him by comparing him with the Mexican forward.

Vela’s brace on Monday took his goal tally to the season to 26 for the season, six more than Ibrahimovic currently has.

Vela’s LAFC also sits 20 points clear of LA Galaxy in the MLS Western Conference, having lost only three games all season.

One of those defeats however came against Galaxy, with Ibrahimovic scoring a sensational 91st minute winner in a 4-3 thriller.

LAFC plays the Galaxy on August 26.