WATCH: China’s newest AI news anchor is a beautiful woman – and she’s a step up from the previous male bots

In her introduction video, Xin says her image and voice are based off real-life Xinhua anchor Qu Meng. YouTube/New China TV

Her name is Xin Xiaomeng, and she’s a news anchor at Xinhua, China’s state news outlet.

She never stutters and can work 24 hours a day, without breaks, because she simply isn’t human.

Xin is the latest in China’s line of virtual news anchors, a state technology Xinhua first began developing with Chinese search engine and voice-recognition company Sogou last November.

China unveiled Xin on Sunday (Mar 3), just three months after debuting her two male counterparts – one for English news and the other for Chinese news – modelled after Xinhua journalists Qiu Hao and Zhang Zhao, according to the Washington Post.

Read also: China created what it claims is the first AI news anchor — watch it in action here

Since their debut, Xinhua said the two male presenters have published 3,400 reports totaling over 10,000 minutes of presentation time.

As for newbie Xin, Xinhua said the tech would be used to cover China’s Two Sessions political meetings, which are held at the beginning of March.

In her introduction video, Xin says her image and voice are based off real-life Xinhua anchor Qu Meng.

Xinhua said breakthroughs in AI and news editing were incorporated into Xin’s creation process, making her presentation skills and stability “significantly” better than the previous digital presenters.

Xinhua also said it had upgraded the Chinese-speaking male anchor, based off Xinhua presenter Qiu Hao, into a new presenter named Xin Xiaohao.

The digital presenter has greater body language capabilities, such as an increased number of hand gestures and facial expressions.