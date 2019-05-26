A 20-year-old American fighter delivered a knockout of the year candidate and is now being called a ‘potential superstar’

caption Devin Haney. source Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images

Devin Haney defeated Antonio Moran in showstopping fashion at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill on Saturday.

It was the 20-year-old American’s debut on the DAZN platform, having signed with English boxing promoter Eddie Hearn earlier in the year.

Haney’s performance made the industry sit up and take notice considering the vast potential of the youngster.

And Hearn himself described the knockout as “like watching an artist draw a beautiful picture and then at the end just sign his name off and walk away into the night.”

Watch the knockout right here.

The 20-year-old American fighter’s whole life has been about boxing, according to Eddie Hearn, the group managing director of Matchroom Sport.

And Haney showed his new promoter Hearn what he is capable of on May 25 when he gave a vicious beating to opponent Antonio Moran at the MGM National Harbo in Oxon Hill, Maryland – a victory so brutal it made the industry stand up and take notice.

Haney showed heavy hands, ring generalship, and a merciless nature as he sent Moran to the canvass in the seventh round, having dominated throughout the fight.

The ESPN journalist Steve Kim said Haney “looked like an elite, blue-chip prospect/young contender” and is “one of the future pillars of boxing.” Iconic ring announcer Michael Buffer even called him a “potential superstar.”

Watch his knockout win below:

Or here if you are in a different region:

SHOWREEL KO! @Realdevinhaney tees up a perfect right hand to finish the fight in the 7th ???????????? pic.twitter.com/TWzlSYFOyW — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 26, 2019

After the fight, Hearn waxed lyrical over Haney, saying to Boxing Scene: “Where I come from in England, if we had a star like this, the country would be going mad. So you guys need to get behind Devin Haney because let me tell you, America has a superstar on their hands.

“That was like watching an artist draw a beautiful picture and then at the end just sign his name off and walk away into the night.”

That life Haney had dedicated to boxing certainly seems to have been a life well spent so far.