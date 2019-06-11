One of the best-looking games announced at E3 2019 lets you play as an elderly woman

caption “Watch Dogs: Legion” is the third installment of the popular “Watch Dogs” franchise. source Ubisoft

“Watch Dogs: Legion,” announced this week at E3 2019 and launching next March for PC and consoles, will let you play the game as an old woman.

You can actually play the game as anyone – yes, any character in the game can be controlled – but it’s particularly awesome that you can play as an old woman since this isn’t very common in a video game.

If you’ve ever wanted a video game where you can play as an old woman, “Watch Dogs: Legion” is for you.

Announced at Ubisoft’s E3 2019 press conference on Monday, “Watch Dogs: Legion” is the third installment of the popular “Watch Dogs” franchise, which lets players explore fictionalized versions of real-world cities (like Seattle and San Francisco in the first two games) as part of a secret hacker collective known as DedSec.

“Watch Dogs: Legion” takes the series to London, where you are recruiting a team to push back against the rise of organized crime and an oppressive surveillance state. You can recruit anyone to your team, and anyone you recruit to your team can be controlled by you.

This, of course, has hilarious implications.

In its demo for “Watch Dogs: Legion,” Ubisoft showed how you can assemble a team of hackers and revolutionaries across London.

source Ubisoft

You can recruit any character in the game, and play as them — but be careful with them, as many of the characters you control <i>will die forever</i> if they’re killed in the game.

source Ubisoft

But who would harm an innocent old woman, right?

source Ubisoft

That’s right: In “Watch Dogs: Legion,” you can finally live out your dreams as an elderly woman living in London.

source Ubisoft

You can explore the city, take the bus here and there …

source Ubisoft

… and of course, you can take out the bad guys.

source Ubisoft

You’ll get missions designed specifically around your abilities — in this case, the old woman being played here is a hacker, so she’ll get missions that don’t place too much stress on her joints.

source Ubisoft

Ubisoft explained that you’re able to build your DedSec team as you see fit. So your revolutionary cult can be a diverse group of ages and genders, or a band of kids, or a gaggle of old ladies.

source Ubisoft

“Watch Dogs: Legion” looks like a lot of fun. It arrives on PC and consoles on March 6, 2020. Don’t miss the 10-minute demo from E3 2019 below.