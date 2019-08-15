Watch Dr. Pimple Popper effortlessly pop a patient’s 2 lipomas, or doughy fat-filled lumps

caption Dr. Sandra Lee. source Jason Kempin/Getty

On Wednesday, dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, otherwise known as Dr. Pimple Popper, shared a video in which she treated a patient’s lipomas.

Lipomas are fat-filled growths that form in the layer between a person’s muscle and skin.

Lipomas have a doughy appearance and can move around under the skin. In some cases, they might be painful, in which case they can be drained.

Dr. Pimple Popper has been on a roll with sharing pimple-popping content with her fans.

On Wednesday, the dermatologist, whose real name is Dr. Sandra Lee, posted an Instagram video in which she treated a patient’s two lipomas.

Lipomas are fat-filled growths that sit between a person’s muscle layer and skin layer. Typically, lipomas grow slowly and are fairly small, about 2 inches in diameter according to the Mayo Clinic.

These growths usually feel doughy to the touch and, if pressed with a finger, will move around a bit under the skin. For most people, lipomas don’t cause any pain, but for others, the growths can be painful if they’re near any nerves or blood vessels. If that’s the case, the lipomas can be drained.

People are more likely to form lipomas as they get older, according to the Mayo Clinic, usually between ages 40 and 60. Doctors aren’t sure what causes lipomas in the first place, but they do believe some people have a genetic predisposition to get them.

To treat her patient’s two lipomas, Dr. Pimple Popper used a small blade to make a tiny incision in each lipoma. Then, she squeezed each with gloved fingers to remove the fat inside the growths.

With the first lipoma, a clump of fat popped out of the incision almost instantly, which Dr. Lee then pulled with tweezers and cut out of the patient’s body.

The second lipoma was a bit more stubborn, but eventually came out with a pop. The patient told Dr. Pimple Popper he could feel the lipoma release from under his skin.