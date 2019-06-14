Dr. Pimple Popper removed a woman’s giant chest cyst by cutting it with a blade

caption Dr. Sandra Lee. source Jason Kempin/Getty

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, who is also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, shared a video where she treated a woman’s chest cyst.

To drain the large chest growth, Dr. Lee cut into the cyst with a sharp blade and then squeezed it multiple times to release a white liquid substance.

Dr. Lee said the liquid she extracted from the cyst looked like melted butter.

Watch the treatment process below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Dr. Pimple Popper is back at it again with another can’t-look-away pimple popping video.

On Wednesday, dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, who is also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, shared a video where she treated a woman’s chest cyst.

To drain the large chest growth, Dr. Lee cut into the cyst with a sharp blade and then squeezed it multiple times to release a white liquid substance. In the caption for the Instagram video, Dr. Lee compared the substance that came out of the cyst to melted butter.

“When it’s so hot outside you start #melting like #butter on a pancake ???????????? This SURPRISE STEATOCYSTOMA ON THE CHEST knows exactly how you feel,” she wrote.

Dr. Pimple Popper’s latest video comes less than a month before the season three premiere of her TLC show, “Dr. Pimple Popper,” on July 11.