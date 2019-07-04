Watch Dr. Pimple Popper squeeze blackhead ‘fireworks’ all over a man’s face

caption Dr. Sandra Lee. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Ahead of July 4th weekend, Dr. Pimple Popper shared a somewhat festive video that shows her treating a patient’s blackheads, which she referred to as “fireworks.”

“We believe in celebrating early, especially with #blackheads,” she wrote in the post.

Dr. Pimple Popper, whose real name is Dr. Sandra Lee, used a pimple extractor tool with a looped end and tweezers to remove the man’s blackheads, which appeared all over his face.

Blackheads are a type of acne that form when pores or hair follicles get clogged with sebum, a natural oil produced by the body. The sebum becomes black in color because when it touches the air, it oxidizes, Papri Sarkar, a dermatologist in Massachusetts, previously told INSIDER.

When Dr. Pimple Popper pressed on different areas of the man’s face, the oxidized sebum released from his pores, creating the “fireworks.”

Dr. Lee’s post came less than a week before the season 3 premiere of her TLC Show “Dr. Pimple Popper,” which airs on July 11. In the show, Dr. Lee treats a variety of patients and is “tasked with removing life-altering growths from her patients’ skin so they can try to reclaim their lives,” according to TLC.

