Europeans watch in somber silence as the European Union takes down UK flags hours before Brexit

caption Workers of the European Parliament fold the British flag after removing it from the row of flags of European Union member states outside the European Parliament shortly before midnight on January 31, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Footage and pictures show somber-looking EU staff in Brussels taking down Union Jack flags hours before Brexit.

The UK will finally leave the EU on Friday evening, three-and-a-half years after its Brexit referendum.

The European Union removed Union Jack flags from their key buildings on Friday night, hours before the United Kingdom leaves the EU after 46 years of membership.

Footage posted online shows somber-looking EU officials removing UK flags as Britain prepares to finally leave the EU three-and-half-years since the country voted to leave the bloc in a referendum.

In the footage below, filmed inside the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, EU officials take down and fold-up a Union Jack, leaving an empty pole in between the flags of the remaining 27 EU member states.

source European Council Pool/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Outside the European Parliament, a Union Jack was lowered and then replaced by an EU flag.

source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The UK will leave the EU at 11 pm (GMT) on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to describe the moment as a “new dawn” for the country in a video message to the nation.