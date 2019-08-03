Wild dashcam video captures suspect speeding off with an officer still hanging out of the car window

source ArtOlympic/ Shutterstock

Dunwoody Police Department released dashcam footage on Thursday showing Officer Nathan Daley being dragged onto the interstate hanging outside of the suspect’s car.

Police pulled over Derric Simpson, 35, on suspicion of using a handheld device while driving, in violation of state law. Daley reaches into Simpson’s vehicle to stop him after he puts it into drive in an attempt to flee.

Another Dunwoody officer eventually caught Simpson and brought him into custody.

Dunwoody Police Department released the dashcam footage Thursday showing Officer Nathan Daley being dragged onto the interstate. The incident occurred Wednesday morning, Sgt. Robert Parsons said in the video.

Police said they pulled over the silver 2019 Chevrolet Malibu’s driver, Derric Simpson, 35, on suspicion of using a handheld device while driving, in violation of state law.

In the video, Daley reaches into Simpson’s vehicle to stop him after he puts it into drive in an attempt to flee.

“While holding on to the vehicle, Officer Daley told Mr. Simpson to stop the car multiple times, but Mr. Simpson would not stop. Once on I-285 west, Mr. Simpson struck a white Ford van, knocking Officer Daley to the ground,” according to a press release from the police department.

The video showed another Dunwoody officer pursuing Simpson, who then crashes into another vehicle on the interstate and tries to escape on foot. He was eventually caught and brought into custody.

Simpson has been charged with multiple counts, including aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and violation of the Georgia Hands-Free Law, according to the press release. He was also charged with trafficking in ecstasy, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, hit and run, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Daley posted a video Friday updating the public on his recovery, revealing scrapes on his face that “look as bad as it feels,” he said. Daley also added that he does accept donations in the forms of chocolate chip cookies and cupcakes with sprinkles.