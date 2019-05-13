You can now finally watch ‘Game of Thrones’ without an internet connection — but only if you subscribe to HBO through Apple

caption The new Apple TV app has the option to watch HBO content offline, including “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Apple’s revamped TV app provides one key benefit that you won’t be able to get when subscribing to HBO separately: the ability to watch HBO content offline, including “Game of Thrones.”

The company launched the new version of its Apple TV app on Monday after announcing it in March alongside its Apple TV Plus original content service. The new app supports the ability to download content for offline viewing, a feature that other services like Netflix have long offered.

But HBO’s mobile offerings, HBO Go and HBO Now, do not allow subscribers to download shows and movies, according to the network’s frequently asked questions pages. In a release announcing the launch, Apple called its app “the first and only place” where HBO subscribers would be able to download shows like “Game of Thrones.”

Read more: How to optimize your TV for ‘Game of Thrones’ so you don’t miss any details of the huge final season

AT&T’s DirecTV app allows you to download shows recorded on your DVR to your mobile device, but the company’s website also says that some on demand content is not available for download. Amazon Prime similarly only allows users to download some HBO programming.

Other than the ability to subscribe to channels like HBO and Starz and download content for offline viewing, Apple’s revamped TV app brings a new design with deeper customization and a new tab for Kids content. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV on Monday through a software update, and is also rolling out to certain Samsung Smart TVs. Come fall, it will be available for Apple’s Mac operating system as well.